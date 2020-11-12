Pretty Damn Good: the exfoliating product this aesthetician relies on for brighter, clearer skin

The skincare world can sometimes feel over-complicated and overwhelming but experts like Dija Ayodele are changing that. A qualified aesthetician with over 10 years of experience in the beauty and aesthetic industry, Ayodele is a well respected voice that is known for knowledgable and concrete advice.

Alongside her qualifications, Ayodele founded the award-winning Black Skin Directory, a website that connects Black women to skincare professionals in the UK. The idea for the Black Skin Directory came after Ayodele saw a shocking survey which stated that out of 75 Black women, 92% found it challenging to find and access a skincare professional who met their needs. The website also helps with cosmeceutical treatment and product recommendations, as well as events.