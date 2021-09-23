The power of a good face exfoliator knows no bounds. With the power to slough away dead skin cells, remove product build up and just generally leave your complexion looking shiny and new, it’s no wonder they’ve gained cult status over the last few years. However – as with anything in the skincare sphere – shopping for the exfoliator that’s best suited to your individual skin type can be overwhelming and confusing. Too harsh and it could cause more harm than good, and using a product that’s not intended for daily use could also result in damaging the delicate skin barrier.

That’s why we’ve created this guide, including everything you need to know about the different forms that acids and exfoliators come in, which ones are best for which skin type and the best product recommendations. How do face exfoliators work and why do you need one? Just like using a body scrub, facial exfoliation works in the same way – by removing a build-up of dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. Face exfoliators give skin a helping hand to ensure skin looks as bright as it can be, as well as working to improve the effectiveness of the creams and serums you apply daily by enhancing absorption. Regular use can also help to prevent clogged pores which, over time, can work to reduce breakouts – something which is especially beneficial in oily and acne-prone skin types. There are two main types of exfoliation are chemical and physical – but more on that later.

What are physical face exfoliators? While physical exfoliators aren’t quite as popular as they once were, they are still beneficial for some skin types, although they’re not always recommended for those with sensitive skin. They work by physically (see, the clue’s in the name) buffing away dead skin cells using products formulated with tiny grains, like coffee grounds, or that use biodegradable microbeads, often made from something like cellulose. Other types of physical scrubs include nut shells and sugar, and be aware that fine grains and particles are always best – if they’re too big they can tear or damage skin. What are chemical face exfoliators? While physical scrubs used to be the most popular way to renew skin, nowadays chemical exfoliation is more popular as it generally tends to be less abrasive. Chemical exfoliation works by loosening the glue-like bonds between skin cells, which then break down and get rid of the dull, dead bits, leaving a glowing complexion in their wake.

Chemical exfoliators come in a variety of strengths, and it’s always best to start with a low strength and gradually build up if your skin needs and can tolerate something stronger. The most well-known liquid exfoliators contain acids including glycolic, lactic (which are both part of the alpha-hydroxy acid – AHA – family) and salicylic, which is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA). Recently, though, there’s been an onslaught of products that harness the power of PHAs – polyhydroxy acids – which are gentle yet effective and are an especially good choice for anybody new to acids or with sensitive skin. Fruit enzymes are another popular choice of ingredient often found in chemical exfoliants. They’re typically more gentle than acids, and are generally derived from natural sources – the most common types used are papaya, pineapple and pumpkin.

Which exfoliators are best for which skin types? Although it might take some trial and error to find the product that works best for you and your individual needs, generally speaking people with oily or blemish-prone skin are best using a salicylic acid-based exfoliator that’ll not only remove dead skin cells directly at the surface of skin, but that will also work deep inside the pores to help unclog them. Skin types that sit somewhere between the oily-to-balanced skin will benefit most from physical scrubs, while dry skin should try using something glycolic acid-based. As well as targeting dead skin cells, it’s proven to boost collagen production and hydrate skin. Sensitive skin types will need to be the most careful – products that are too harsh can aggravate and cause even more sensitivity. PHA-based chemical exfoliants are best – gentle enough to use twice daily and work at surface level. It’s also worth noting that whichever type of face exfoliator you use, you should always wear a minimum of SPF30 (ideally SPF50) the following day. The best exfoliators for all skin types

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm Best face exfoliator: Frances Prescott Tri-balm The most unique of the lot, make-up artist Frances Prescott’s Tri-Balm is a cult cleanser, exfoliator and moisturiser in one. It uses pumpkin seed enzyme to gently exfoliate skin, while also melting away stubborn make-up, ensuring skin is left feeling refreshed and radiant. Shop Frances Prescott Tri-Balm, £46 at Liberty buy now

