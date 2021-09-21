All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From boosting radiance to revealing a megawatt glow, we asked the UK’s top dermatologists, aestheticians and skincare experts to share their all-time favourite face masks.
No matter how thorough your skincare routine, we all have those days where our skin looks a little… meh. It could be down to a change in seasons, your menstrual cycle or a lack of sleep, but sometimes we could all do with a little boost in the glow department.
That’s where a really great face mask can come in, offering a supercharged hit of glow-giving ingredients. Whether your skin is in need of hydration or exfoliation, there’s certainly a mask to suit your needs and this edit comes expert-approved.
From top dermatologists to award-winning aestheticians, we asked 12 skincare gurus for their number one glowy face mask recommendation. Here’s what they said…
Best for: combination skin
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask
“This is one of my ultimate skin rescues at the moment. It’s great if you have combination skin and occasional breakouts as it calms spots without drying the skin,” says Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic.
Shop Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask at Lookfantastic, £32
Best for: a boost of hydration
SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque
“I’m not much of a mask lover as I find that I get pretty much all I need through my core skincare routine. However if I have a special occasion and my skin looks a little lacklustre, I might use the SkinCeuticals hydrating B5 mask, which contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin and urea, the night before or the morning of to add a bit of juiciness and bounce,” says Dr Justine Kluk, consultant dermatologist.
Shop SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque at Lookfantastic, £60
Best for: oily skin
Biossance Squalane + Glycolic Renewal Mask
“A small amount goes a long way with this mask. It has a nice combination of AHAs (including both glycolic and lactic acid) which can help gently exfoliate the skin and lift away dead skin cells to give the skin a glow. Plus – an additional bonus – it contains clay, meaning it’s good for oily prone skin but isn’t overly drying due to presence of glycerin and squalane in the formulation,” says Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist.
Shop Biossance Squalane + Glycolic Renewal Mask at Cult Beauty, £37
Best for: a powerful exfoliation
Digital Defence Exfoliating Treatment Mask
“One of my favourite masks is the Digital Defence Exfoliating Treatment Mask. It’s a triple-action mask with fruit enzymes, plus manual beads of bamboo and cranberry – so it really helps to lift dead skin cells and massage the face. It also contains an organic cocktail of natural plant oils such as argan, vitamin E and A, which really help to nourish – plus the lemon, ginger and sage works to stimulate and refresh the skin,” says Dr Johanna Ward, aesthetics doctor at The Cosmetic Skin Clinic.
Shop Digital Defence Exfoliating Treatment Mask at Feelunique, £30
Best for: stressed-out skin
Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask
“My Flawless Revival Mask is the perfect pick-me-up when you’ve overdone your retinoid or have had less than eight hours’ sleep. It features a whopping 36% hydrating ingredients including 10% niacinamide, to rescue tight, unhappy skin. It leaves skin dewy and calm and can be applied overnight for an extra oomph,” says Dr Sam Bunting, consultant dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam’s Skincare.
Best for: soothing skin
Decree SOS Revitalising Mask
“This mask literally saves my skin on a regular basis. Whether I’ve had a bad night’s sleep or a long day in clinic, it instantly soothes and calms the skin, thanks to a blend of my favourite ingredients.
“It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and glycerin – natural humectants that draw moisture into the skin, silk amino acids and ceramides to support skin barrier function plus niacinamide, which is clinically proven to increase free fatty acid levels in the stratum corneum and reduce transepidermal water loss.
“Vitamin E stimulates the skin’s natural growth factors and soothing aloe vera is used as calming antioxidant. Rose water acts as its base due to its soothing properties. Not only is this mask great for your skin, its vegan formulation and fully sustainable design makes it great for your skin without harming the planet,” says Dr AJ Sturnham, GP specialising in dermatology.
Best for: dull, blotchy skin
Decléor Cica-Botanic Mask
“My favourite mask is the Decléor Cica-Botanic Mask because you get results in minutes on blotchy, dull, sensitised, and tired skin. It’s a perfect mask to use when you’ve got a 10-minute turnaround. Comprised of 99% botanically sourced ingredients, this mask contains loads of moisture attracting humectants such as shea butter and glycerin to instantly soothe, hydrate and repair the skin barrier. It also contains centella asiatica, a hugely powerful perennial plant, commonly found in Asia which has amazing healing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” says Katharine Mackenzie Paterson, skin expert and founder of KMP Skin.
Best for: refreshing skin
Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying Sheet Mask
“The key to achieving glowing skin is finding the correct balance between regular exfoliation and hydration. Glow is produced by having an even and clear complexion that allows light to reflect off the skin. When it comes to giving skin a fresh, plump and hydrated look the best ingredients are hyaluronic acid and glycerin. One of my favourites is the Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying Sheet Mask. Keeping it in the fridge is very refreshing on the skin and can help with puffiness,” says Dr Cristina Soma, consultant dermatologist.
Shop Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying Sheet Mask at Feelunique, £8
Best for: brightening
Osmosis Beauty Polish Cranberry Enzyme Mask
“This is an amazing, brightening cranberry enzyme mask with lactic acid. It gives a fresh glow and hydrates. I know it’s not all about the smell of products but wow this smells gorgeous. I love to use it on its own for a weekly glow-up and mix it with my facial cleanser for a more regular daily pazaz,” says Abigail James, celebrity facialist.
Shop Osmosis Beauty Polish Cranberry Enzyme Mask at Harvey Nichols, £67
Best for: boosting radiance
Imade Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque
“My top pick for achieving gorgeously glowing skin would have to be Image’s Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque. It contains vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals and is a key ingredient to include within your skincare regime if your goal is radiance. This product also takes a multipurpose enzymatic approach, which I favour as enzymes are respectful to the skin in terms of their exfoliating action. This is masque is also a multi-tasker! It can be used as a stand-alone treatment that can be left on for an increasing length of time as your skin acclimatises or it can be used alongside other masks and cleansers to address your skin goals,” says Jennifer Rock, dermal facialist and founder of Skingredients.
Shop IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque at The Skin Nerd, £39
Best for: an overnight glow
Exuviance Bionic Oxygen Facial
“This mask combines two of my favourite PHAs: gluconolactone and lactobionic acid. It also includes molecular oxygen which all paired together reduces inflammation and gives the most magnificent hydrating glow. I like to put it on at night under my moisturiser and sleep in it for best results,” says Pamela Marshall, clinical aesthetician and founder of Mortar & Milk.
