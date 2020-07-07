Whether staring at screens is leaving you with tension headaches, the stress of the current climate has you grinding your teeth or you just like to use your skincare routine as a moment of self-care, now is the perfect time to practise the art of facial massage.

Not only does facial massage provide a moment of calm, it also has numerous benefits thanks to the way it encourages lymphatic drainage.

“The benefits of lymphatic massage go beyond a radiant complexion,” says Jamie Sherrill, nurse, skincare expert and founder of Nurse Jamie. “A lymphatic facial massage is a workout for your face, strengthening your facial muscles, boosting oxygen flow, and releasing endorphins.”

Sherrill breaks this down further by explaining we can practise “good touch” and “bad touch” on our faces.

“‘Good touch’ involves soft massage and patting. The benefits of massaging like this can allow for better product absorption and also increase circulation,” she explains. “‘Bad touch’ includes rubbing your skin hard, excessive touch and skin picking.”

To help you get to grips with the former, we’ve rounded up the best tools that can help you reap the benefits of facial massage.