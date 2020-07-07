All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Regular facial massage has a long list of skin benefits. Plus, it’s the perfect way to relax after a long day. Here, we run through the best tools to help make the most of your facial massage.
Whether staring at screens is leaving you with tension headaches, the stress of the current climate has you grinding your teeth or you just like to use your skincare routine as a moment of self-care, now is the perfect time to practise the art of facial massage.
Not only does facial massage provide a moment of calm, it also has numerous benefits thanks to the way it encourages lymphatic drainage.
“The benefits of lymphatic massage go beyond a radiant complexion,” says Jamie Sherrill, nurse, skincare expert and founder of Nurse Jamie. “A lymphatic facial massage is a workout for your face, strengthening your facial muscles, boosting oxygen flow, and releasing endorphins.”
Sherrill breaks this down further by explaining we can practise “good touch” and “bad touch” on our faces.
“‘Good touch’ involves soft massage and patting. The benefits of massaging like this can allow for better product absorption and also increase circulation,” she explains. “‘Bad touch’ includes rubbing your skin hard, excessive touch and skin picking.”
To help you get to grips with the former, we’ve rounded up the best tools that can help you reap the benefits of facial massage.
Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift
Beloved by actor and skincare enthusiast Liv Tyler, Sarah Chapman’s facial massage tool has a genuine cult following.
Easy to use, the innovative device has eight massage heads with 48 nodules to “gently reshape and refine the skin… drain toxins, reduce puffiness and promote blood flow”.
The perfect tension-relieving tool to gift or keep for yourself. Love!
Shop Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift at Lookfantastic, £24
Kora Organics Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor
Did you know the rose quartz stone is thought to soothe and engender feelings of love and open-heartedness? Well, Kora Organics (model Miranda Kerr’s skincare brand) has taken the idea one step further, creating a heart-shaped rose quartz facial sculptor.
The soft-edged palm-sized tool comes with a handy diagram showing how to use it to drain, de-puff and tone facial muscles.
Shop Kora Organics Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor at Lookfantastic, £52
ESPA Aventurine Jade Eye Massage Tool
Soothe tired eyes with a smooth roller designed to travel effortlessly around the eye contour. Made from cooling stone, it’s a great choice to reduce any overnight puffiness you may experience.
(Tip: pop it in its drawstring bag and keep it in the fridge for a rejuvenating morning massage.)
Shop ESPA Aventurine Jade Eye Massage Tool at Lookfantastic, £30
Sundry Skincare Ice Globes
Hop on the ice globe trend with this non-drip pair. Created to bring the benefits of cryotherapy home, this tool helps to soothe sore or red skin, increase circulation and brighten skin.
Pop in the fridge or the freezer for 30 minutes and then roll over your eyes, forehead, cheeks and jawline.
Shop Sundry Skincare Ice Globes, £36
Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Celebrity aesthetician Angela Caglia created this intricately shaped gua sha to mimic the facial sculpting techniques she uses in 1:1 client consultations.
She recommends using the tool for 15 minutes a day, holding it at a 15-degree angle and as flat as possible to the skin.
Nurse Jamie Nuvibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller
Ever thought you’d use sonic vibration in your regular skincare routine?
Well, this clever little device vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute to soften and tone your skin and facial muscles.
Shop Nurse Jamie Nuvibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller at Cult Beauty, £75
Foreo Iris Eye Massager
One of actor Gemma Chan’s regular beauty secrets, the Foreo eye massager is beloved for helping promote lymphatic drainage, promote circulation and stimulate skin cell turnover around the eye area.
Shop Foreo Iris Eye Massager at Cult Beauty, £119
Odacité Crystal Contour Gua Sha
Firm, sculpt and smooth skin with a gua sha that hugs the natural contours of your face. It maintains a cool temperature throughout use for a super-soothing experience.
Herbivore Jade Facial Roller
Two for the price of one, this double-ended jade roller is great to travel with and keep on your bathroom shelf.
Use the bigger end for larger areas of your face (cheeks, forehead and jaw) and the smaller one for the delicate skin around your eyes and smaller nooks near the nose and mouth.
Kitsch Ice Facial Roller
Made from high quality surgical stainless steel keep this rejuvenating facial massage tool in the fridge to calm inflammation, soothe redness, prompt healthy blood circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage.
Shop Kitsch Ice Facial Roller at Cult Beauty, £14
Nuface mini facial toning device
Emitting an extremely low electrical voltage, this device makes a microcurrent facial possible from the comfort of your own home.
Repair damaged skin and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin to increase skin’s firmness and plumpness.
Nurse Jamie Instant Uplift
Don’t let the shape of this facial roller intimidate you, it’s easy to use and has a genuine celebrity following (i.e. Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff) for how well it tightens and energises skin.
Replicating the techniques used in Nurse Jamie’s signature facial, the tool uses a rhythmic rolling action to stimulate skin cell turnover and lift and tone facial muscles.
Fraîcheur Paris Ice Globes
Reap the benefits of these glass cryotherapy globes to bring blood to the surface of the skin, increase circulation and brighten and tighten your complexion.
It’s suggested you keep your ice globes in the freezer for at least 20 minutes before use. Then, massage skin for 10 to 15 minutes using the globes afterwards.
Shop Fraîcheur Paris Ice Globes at Cult Beauty, £59.99
Nanshy Face Roller
This cooling metal facial roller refreshes and stimulates the skin, using the dual head to help drain and sculpt the cheekbones, jawline and brow area. We suggest using after you’ve applied your serums and creams to encourage product absorption.
Shop Nanshy Face Roller at Lookfantastic, £49.95
