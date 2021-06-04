When it comes to shopping for your sunscreen, much like other beauty products, it is important to remember that not all formulas are made equal. While one particular product might work wonders for a friend, that’s not to say you will experience the same results. Why? Because everyone’s skin has different wants and needs.

In terms of how much to use, the rules for SPF application remain the same no matter the formula (two finger lengths’ worth applied to the face and neck in the morning), but the results you experience in terms of wearability can vary drastically. Whether you find that SPF exacerbates your shininess or turns your skin red and irritated, it’s important to ensure the product you’re applying contains ingredients suitable for your skin type.

To help get to the bottom of exactly what sunscreens are best for different concerns, we’ve enlisted the help of some of the top dermatologists out there. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.