Normally, winter would be the time we hide our feet away, donning fluffy socks and cosy slippers until spring rears its flowery head and open toes are à la mode again. However, instead of siloing dry, cracked heels for months on end, we should use this time to exfoliate, nourish and repair dehydrated and dull skin.

Enter foot masks, the fuss-free way to treat feet without leaving the comfort of your sofa. Simply pop the sheet masks on, secure the sticky tags (this helps stop the masks from slipping off during use) and wait for the allocated amount of time. Some are as speedy as 10 minutes, others require prolonged wear which makes them the perfect Netflix companion.