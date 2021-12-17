7 brilliant foot masks and peels to exfoliate, hydrate and brighten dull skin
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give yourself the gift of happy skin this Christmas.
Normally, winter would be the time we hide our feet away, donning fluffy socks and cosy slippers until spring rears its flowery head and open toes are à la mode again. However, instead of siloing dry, cracked heels for months on end, we should use this time to exfoliate, nourish and repair dehydrated and dull skin.
Enter foot masks, the fuss-free way to treat feet without leaving the comfort of your sofa. Simply pop the sheet masks on, secure the sticky tags (this helps stop the masks from slipping off during use) and wait for the allocated amount of time. Some are as speedy as 10 minutes, others require prolonged wear which makes them the perfect Netflix companion.
Skin Republic Foot Peel
Infused with a serum that softens, hydrates and repairs your feet, the Skin Republic Foot Peel sloughs away dead skin using chemical exfoliant AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids). Expect feet to peel for up to seven days.
Patchology Poshpeel Pedicure Treatment
Patchology enriched its foot masks with an exfoliating blend of glycolic, salicylic, lactic and citric acids to exfoliate dry, rough skin.
Shop Patchology Poshpeel Pedicure Treatment at Cult Beauty, £18
Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Foot Mask Socks
A great option for removing tough dead skin and calluses, pop them on and relax for between 60 and 90 minutes. Soft feet, incoming!
Shop Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Foot Mask Socks at Selfridges, £13
Skimono Beauty Foot Mask for Total Conditioning
Deeply hydrating, this sock foot mask is saturated in shea butter, olive oil and moisturising peptides – all designed to nourish and rehydrate tired, dry skin.
Shop Skimono Beauty Foot Mask for Total Conditioning at Lookfantastic, £5
Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure
Fragrant Bulgarian rose oil, aloe vera and beeswax penetrate the skin to deeply soften and hydrate.
Shop Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure at Selfridges, £10
Beauty Pro Foot & Callus Peel
Reveal soft, bright skin with a seven-day foot peel that uses natural plant botanicals to eliminate dead skin.
Patchology Mistle Toes Holiday Kit
A festive-themed gift for your feet, Patchology’s Mistle Toes pamper feet with its signature blend of exfoliating acids.
Shop Patchology Mistle Toes Holiday Kit at Cult Beauty, £18.20
Main image: Stylist