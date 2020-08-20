The best hyaluronic acid serums under £20
You don’t need to spend a lot to find a good hydrating serum. Here, we round up the best formulas that won’t break the bank.
Whether you’re a skincare buff or a bit of a beauty novice, chances are you’ve heard of hyaluronic acid. The ultra hydrating ingredient has caused a buzz in the beauty world over the last 5 years, promising plumper, bouncier, more juicy-looking skin.
But what is hyaluronic acid and do you need to shell out a fortune to afford a decent one?
What is hyaluronic acid?
Despite the name, hyaluronic acid isn’t your typical skincare acid. It’s a naturally occurring compound in our skin. As we age our levels of hyaluronic acid deplete resulting in dullness, fine lines and thirsty skin.
When added into our skincare routine, the ultra-gentle ingredient is suitable for all skin types, as it’s designed to hydrate, soothe and calm skin. Fine lines are left plumped and softened, breakouts and scars heal faster and skin looks brighter, clearer and healthier.
Hyaluronic acid is a humectant - meaning it retains and preserves moisture levels. Unlike moisturisers, which act as a barrier against trans-epidermal moisture loss (locking in hydration so that it can’t escape) hyaluronic acid acts as a ‘moisture magnet’, drawing hydration deep into the skin’s dermis. In fact, one gram of hyaluronic acid can hold up to six litres of water, 1000x times its own weight, making it one of the most effective hydration boosters around.
Because of its ability to attract moisture, using hyaluronic acid before applying any other serums or your moisturiser will bolster any hydrating properties your other skincare has.
Of course, there are many different types of hyaluronic acid serums at MANY different price points. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great affordable options out there.
Here we’ve rounded up the best affordable hyaluronic acid serums – that guarantee major hydration, all under £20.
By Beauty Bay SkinHit Hydrating Serum, £5.95
If you’re not already acquainted with Beauty Bay’s range of affordable skincare then consider this your introduction. This super serum sinks into the skin instantly, delivering long-lasting hydration. Hyaluronic acid is paired with glycogen to restore hydration levels, minimising the appearance of fine lines and a tight, dehydrated complexion.
Bioderma Hydrabio Serum, £18.50
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and glycerin, this hard-working gel serum instantly soothes and nourishes dehydrated skin types. Use morning and evening to notice speedy results.
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £5.99
This clever serum contains 2% hyaluronic acid at different molecular weights – meaning that it can penetrate and hydrate every layer of skin, plumping and hydrating all skin types and textures.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90
There’s a good reason this hyaluronic acid is so hard to get hold of: because it WORKS. The sell-out serum has reached cult status thanks to its soothing, multi-weight hyaluronic acid and added boost of vitamin B5 to further increase its efficacy.
Versed Hydration Station Booster with HA, £18
Perfect for bolstering the effectiveness of your other skincare, this serum is designed to be mixed with your other serums, gels, and creams. It contains a trio of hyaluronic acid, sodium hyaluronate and Indian cress extract to deeply hydrates and nourish. It can even be mixed with your foundation or tinted moisturiser to create a dewier look. Genius!
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid Replumping Serum, £19.99
A favourite for fine lines and wrinkles, this clever serum is housed within an innovative applicator, which delivers the ideal daily dose serum. It’s designed to protect the formula from air and light, so it remains in its purest form.
Main image courtesy of: Getty images