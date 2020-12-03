Pretty Damn Good: the multipurpose product this make-up artist relies on for glowing skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Throughout her years working as one of the top make-up artists in Ireland, Aimee Connolly made the decision to start her own beauty range. While researching what she would want in the line up, Connolly noticed she often turned to the same make-up kit staples again and again.
This led the Irish make-up artist to realise how much she relied on multipurpose products and brought this into the development of her own brand. She also took note of the responses she got from readers of her weekly column in Ireland’s The Sunday World newspaper to help inform the formulas she created.
Not long after, the make-up artist launched her eponymous beauty brand, Sculpted by Aimee Connolly, in 2016 which includes a line up of over 40 cruelty and paraben-free products.
Just one year after launching her cosmetics brand, Connolly opened a make-up academy, Sculpted: The Academy, which teaches on average 300 students a year.
Despite being surrounded by make-up day in, day out, when it came to selecting her favourite beauty product, Connolly noted the importance of proper skincare. It is important to hydrate and protect your skin after wearing cosmetics, after all. Here, she shares her go-to skin all-rounder.
“A cult product for a reason, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, £28, is a hero of mine within my make-up bag and kit. It’s like a little miracle worker. I used to work on the beauty counter in House of Fraser part-time whilst I was in school. When I was on shift, I would go and use the testers available every day. From there, I got addicted.
“I loved the ethos of it being a multipurpose product. It’s an amazing balm for chapped and dry lips and one of the only balms that actually cures my dry lips. I apply onto my lips at night to prep them if I have an event the next day or a light layer day to day to keep them moisturised.
“It’s also great on broken skin on the hands without irritating it, too. Unfortunately, I pick at my nails when I get stressed and nervous so I find it treats these areas brilliantly. I apply a small bit around my nails or as an all over hand balm for the winter season.
“I like that it comes in different formats – the tin is my favourite. Plus, it’s such a simple yet effective formula and it lasts so well on my skin.
“As well as being a handy make-up bag and professional kit addition for lips and hands, it also works to deliver a quick burst of glow on the cheekbones, should you need it.
“I am obsessed with a natural dewy glow so it just fits perfectly into the type of make-up I like to do. After you’ve applied it to your lips, simply tap any excess left on your fingers onto the tips of the cheekbones. It gives a gorgeous glossy and natural lit-from-within finish.”
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant
Main image: Aimee Connolly