Pretty Damn Good: the multipurpose product this make-up artist relies on for glowing skin

Throughout her years working as one of the top make-up artists in Ireland, Aimee Connolly made the decision to start her own beauty range. While researching what she would want in the line up, Connolly noticed she often turned to the same make-up kit staples again and again.

This led the Irish make-up artist to realise how much she relied on multipurpose products and brought this into the development of her own brand. She also took note of the responses she got from readers of her weekly column in Ireland’s The Sunday World newspaper to help inform the formulas she created.