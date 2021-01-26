Best Korean skincare products for a healthier, hydrated complexion

Posted by for Skincare

Alongside quirky packaging, K-beauty has cemented its reputation for forward-thinking formulas. Here, we round up the Korean skincare products worth trying.

When it comes to skincare, east Asia continues to be at the forefront of innovative formulas and quirky packaging.

In fact, Korean skincare in particular has boomed over the years and, as a result, countless trends have been influenced by K-beauty. So much so, there are bound to be K-beauty-inspired products in your skincare line-up.

One of the biggest reasons behind the hype is the results-driven and sometimes unusual ingredients. Alongside snail slime and pig collagen, there’s yuzu, a fruit that contains three times more vitamin C than any other citrus and watermelon, a soothing ingredient that has been favoured in Korea for many years.

You may also like

Could these international beauty hubs be the next K-Beauty?

However, Korean skincare products are often packaged up in fun, quirky bottles and boxes, making it difficult to separate the effective formulas K-beauty is praised for from the straight up fads.

So, we’ve rounded up the Korean skincare products worth trying; from egg protein toners to rubber face masks inspired by cryotherapy.

You may also like

Cica cream is the K-beauty saviour your skin needs this autumn

Best Korean skincare products

You may also like

26 of the best skincare brands available on Asos

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article