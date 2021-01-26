When it comes to skincare, east Asia continues to be at the forefront of innovative formulas and quirky packaging.

In fact, Korean skincare in particular has boomed over the years and, as a result, countless trends have been influenced by K-beauty. So much so, there are bound to be K-beauty-inspired products in your skincare line-up.

One of the biggest reasons behind the hype is the results-driven and sometimes unusual ingredients. Alongside snail slime and pig collagen, there’s yuzu, a fruit that contains three times more vitamin C than any other citrus and watermelon, a soothing ingredient that has been favoured in Korea for many years.