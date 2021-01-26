Alongside quirky packaging, K-beauty has cemented its reputation for forward-thinking formulas. Here, we round up the Korean skincare products worth trying.
When it comes to skincare, east Asia continues to be at the forefront of innovative formulas and quirky packaging.
In fact, Korean skincare in particular has boomed over the years and, as a result, countless trends have been influenced by K-beauty. So much so, there are bound to be K-beauty-inspired products in your skincare line-up.
One of the biggest reasons behind the hype is the results-driven and sometimes unusual ingredients. Alongside snail slime and pig collagen, there’s yuzu, a fruit that contains three times more vitamin C than any other citrus and watermelon, a soothing ingredient that has been favoured in Korea for many years.
However, Korean skincare products are often packaged up in fun, quirky bottles and boxes, making it difficult to separate the effective formulas K-beauty is praised for from the straight up fads.
So, we’ve rounded up the Korean skincare products worth trying; from egg protein toners to rubber face masks inspired by cryotherapy.
Best Korean skincare products
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch
It can be easy to absent-mindedly pick at blemishes but these clever spot patches stop that. Made from hydrocolloid, the same material used for healing wounds, these stickers adhere to blemishes to protect them against bacteria and speed up healing.
Shop Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch at Feelunique, £4.75
Laneige Grapefruit Lip Sleeping Mask
A cult Korean skincare product you’re bound to have seen on YouTube or Instagram, this lip mask works hard to hydrate and soothe dry, irritated lips while you sleep.
Shop Laneige Grapefruit Lip Sleeping Mask at Selfridges, £19
Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask
Created by scientists at Chaum, a renowned wellness centre in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday Skin works to deliver that “weekend glow” all week long. This overnight mask contains yuzu, which possesses an impressive amount of vitamin C, to leave skin radiant when you wake up.
Shop Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask at Cult Beauty, £25
TonyMoly I'm Avocado Sheet Mask
Sheet masks are a large part of Korean skincare and these TonyMoly ones are particularly popular. Infused with avocado extract, this mask feels cooling on the skin, making it the ideal way to settle down after a long day.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer
Cult Korean skincare brand Glow Recipe has finally landed in the UK and with it comes this bestseller. It contains watermelon extract, an ingredient traditionally used in Korea to treat irritated and inflamed skin, as well as hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration.
Shop Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer at Cult Beauty, £19.50
Benton Shea Butter & Coconut Body Lotion
Particularly handy for those who experience very dry limbs in winter, this cruelty-free body lotion contains two intensely hydrating hard hitters: shea butter and coconut oil. The two are blended together to create a rich formula that leaves skin smooth and silky.
Shop Benton Shea Butter & Coconut Body Lotion at lookfantastic, £25
Too Cool For School Egg-Ssential Fluid
Formulated with egg protein water and shea butter, this facial toner hydrates skin while also working to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Shop Too Cool For School Egg-Ssential Fluid at lookfantastic, £24
Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop
This serum contains a combination of 5% pure vitamin C and extracts of yuzu and grapefruit to brighten skin and even out pigmentation.
Shop Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop at lookfantastic, £23
Huxley Keep Calm Healing Mask
This nourishing face mask contains Sahara prickly pear cactus seed oil, an organic ingredient that has been sourced in Morocco. It is then cold-pressed to reap its antioxidant-rich skin benefits.
Dr Jart+ Cryo Rubber with Moisturising Hyaluronic Acid
You’ll have no doubt seen this (admittedly, slightly terrifying) packaging all over social media but it’s frequently posted for good reason. This particular “rubber mask” is inspired by cryotherapy. While it obviously won’t get as cold as a cryo session, it stimulates blood circulation and leaves skin looking plumper.
Shop Dr Jart+ Cryo Rubber with Moisturising Hyaluronic Acid at Cult Beauty, £10
Main image: courtesy of brands