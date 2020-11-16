Best lip scrubs to treat dry, chapped lips

Posted by for Skincare

Senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem struggles with very dry lips. Here are the lip scrubs she relies on to keep them smooth, hydrated and flake-free.

I have very dry lips – and I mean very dry. It’s not something I only experience during winter either. All-year round, my lips tend to get flaky and sometimes crack, too.

Other than cold weather, there are many reasons why your lips can get dry, including a vitamin deficiency and dehydration. I’m pretty sure I fall into the latter category and while I’m trying to be better with my water intake, my experience with dry lips has also seen me develop a love for lip scrubs along the way. But it’s important to proceed with caution.

The skin on our lips is much thinner than anywhere else so attacking this area with harsh, grainy formulas can actually do more harm than good (trust me, I speak from experience). However, there are many lip scrubs on the market that have been carefully formulated with gentle exfoliants and nourishing ingredients.

Here, I round up the lip scrubs that effectively slough away dead skin cells sitting on the surface without leaving my lips irritated.

You may also like

Can you actually be addicted to lip balm?

You may also like

Claudia Winkleman tested 20 lip balms for the cold weather, and these are her honest thoughts

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article