I have very dry lips – and I mean very dry. It’s not something I only experience during winter either. All-year round, my lips tend to get flaky and sometimes crack, too.

Other than cold weather, there are many reasons why your lips can get dry, including a vitamin deficiency and dehydration. I’m pretty sure I fall into the latter category and while I’m trying to be better with my water intake, my experience with dry lips has also seen me develop a love for lip scrubs along the way. But it’s important to proceed with caution.