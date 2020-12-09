Okay, this year may have seen us relegate make-up to the “absolutely cannot be bothered” category from time to time but this festive season is the perfect time to dust off your products.

From sparkly eyes and dramatic lashes to shimmery highlighter and classic red lipsticks, there’s plenty of joy to be found within your beauty stash – even if you do plan to spend the day in your pyjamas.

If you do decide to dive back into your cosmetics bag, it’s important you have the right products at hand to remove your make-up at the end of the day. Here, we run through the clever creams, gels, balms, waters and tools that will help to break down even the most stubborn of make-up formulas without irritating your skin.