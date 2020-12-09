Ever taken the time to remove your make-up, only to find remnants of it left behind on your pillowcase the next morning? Here are the formulas and tools that effectively break down stubborn formulas without irritating your skin.
Okay, this year may have seen us relegate make-up to the “absolutely cannot be bothered” category from time to time but this festive season is the perfect time to dust off your products.
From sparkly eyes and dramatic lashes to shimmery highlighter and classic red lipsticks, there’s plenty of joy to be found within your beauty stash – even if you do plan to spend the day in your pyjamas.
If you do decide to dive back into your cosmetics bag, it’s important you have the right products at hand to remove your make-up at the end of the day. Here, we run through the clever creams, gels, balms, waters and tools that will help to break down even the most stubborn of make-up formulas without irritating your skin.
Best eye make-up removers for stubborn mascara
Some cleansers can sting the eyes. To avoid this, use an eye make-up remover that is specifically formulated to avoid irritating them. To minimise tugging and pulling on your sensitive eye area, soak a reusable cotton pad with your chosen eye make-up remover and hold it over your closed eyelids for a few seconds. This will break down your eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara and make it easier to remove in one (sometimes two) gentle swipes.
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Eye Make-Up Remover
Created specifically for those with sensitive eyes, this La Roche-Posay formula removes waterproof formulas without irritating your skin.
Shop La Roche-Posay Respectissime Eye Make-Up Remover at Boots, £11
Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover
Oil-free and infused with gentle ingredients like vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, this Simple make-up remover is suitable for contact lenses wearers. Plus, the bottle is made from recycled plastic.
Shop Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover at Superdrug, £3.79
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution
While this micellar water is effective at breaking down face make-up, it’s great on the eyes, too. The gentle formula sweeps away signs of dirt without stripping skin.
Shop Bioderma Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution at lookfantastic, £10.80
Best cleansers to remove make-up
Double cleansing your skin is a sure-fire way to ensure that it is properly clean. Start by finding a formula that will cut through and melt your make-up with ease, such as a cleansing balm. Further aid their make-up-removing benefits with one of the tools listed further below.
Garnier Micellar Milky Cleansing Water
Despite feeling light and fresh on the eyes like water, this milky formula cleanses and hydrates skin while lifting away make-up with ease.
Shop Garnier Micellar Milky Cleansing Water at Boots, £3.49
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
The Stylist beauty team loves a good cleansing balm and this one ranks highly for shifting away make-up. It’s also formulated with a blend of natural oils to leave skin feeling soft.
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £33
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Vegan, cruelty-free and pH-balanced, this milky cleanser is gentle on skin. In fact, a family member said it was the only cleanser that didn’t sting against her eczema.
Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel
A cult product, this gel cleanser breaks down make-up as you massage it around your face. Once it’s washed away, your skin will be left feeling fresh and soft.
Best cleansers to soothe and nourish skin
Removing make-up can leave your skin feeling slightly irritated, as if you’ve been tugging away at your skin. For your second cleanse, focus on a cleanser that has skin-boosting ingredients such as ceramides and glycerin. Work these around your face for at least a minute to allow the ingredients to get to work.
Medik8 Gentle Cleanser
Foamy cleansers tend to get a bad rap for drying out skin but not this one. It’s formulated with glycerin and rosemary leaf oil to improve your skin’s health and help protect it against environmental aggressors.
Shop Medik8 Gentle Cleanser at lookfantastic, £18
Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser
Much like its now-cult moisturiser equivalent, this DeliKate Soothing Cleanser is formulated with a blend of skin-boosting peptides, ceramides and even cucumber oil to strengthen the skin’s barrier and keep it calm.
Shop Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £33
Dr Sam's Flawless Cleanser
Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting is a trusted figure within the world of skincare and her products live up to her reputation. This jelly cleanser is suitable for all skin types (even sensitive skin) and removes dirt without compromising the skin’s natural barrier.
Shop Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser at Dr Sam’s, £16
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Even if you’re staying at home, indoor pollution can still have an impact on the health of your skin. This Dermalogica cleanser contains anti-inflammatory lavender, echinacea (coneflowers) and raspberry extracts to protect and soothe your complexion.
Shop Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser at lookfantastic, £33
Best tools to remove make-up
When removing make-up, simply washing off your cleanser won’t be effective enough for getting rid of base products like foundation and concealer. Here are some tools that help to make make-up removal easier, quicker and more gentle on your skin…
Face Halo X
Face Halo has extended its cult make-up removal line with these mini options which also work with just water. Almost like a glove for your fingertips, slip one onto your fingers, dampen it and its microfibre technology removes make-up easily. They work particularly great on the eyes and lips. Additionally, they can be machine washed up to 200 times – just think of all the cotton buds you can skip out on.
Shop Face Halo X at Cult Beauty, £24 for four
Pai Twin Flyer Cloths
These double-sided muslin cloths have a textured side that gently exfoliates even the most sensitive skin, while the other is an incredibly soft flannel that helps to remove impurities and make-up.
Shop Pai Twin Flyer Cloths at Pai Skincare, £14 for three cloths
Typology Reusable Make-Up Removal Pads
If you love using cotton pads, it may be time to switch over to a more eco-friendly option. These reusable bamboo fibre pads can be washed and air dried again and again. Plus, they come in a recycled cotton pouch for storage.
Shop Typology Reusable Make-Up Removal Pads at Typology, £15.80 for eight pads and pouch
