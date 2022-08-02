It can get confusing when a lot of science jargon is thrown around, and it’s important to remember that most skincare is science-backed in some way. For many people, high street products are more than effective. Medical-grade skincare might even be the wrong option for some since it can be very strong and potent. But for someone with a skin condition that isn’t responding to brands like La Roche Posay or The Ordinary, more advanced lines could well be worth trying.

Cosmetic doctor Dr Ahmed El Muntasar works with brands Obagi Medical, pHformula and SkinBetter Science, which are popular with many other top aesthetic doctors. “If done properly, medical-grade skincare can really make a difference in someone’s skin,” he says. “For example, a formula using L-ascorbic acid (which is the most science-backed form of vitamin C) at the right level and stabilisation can completely change the consistency of the skin.”

So, there are some fantastic so-called – or not – medical-grade products out there. But what’s actually key is the ingredients and formulations and how they work for the individual. Rather than trusting the label, trust the expertise – both of the product and the person recommending them.

Look out for professionals that recommend a variety of brands, and suss out whether you trust their advice before buying into anything. Are they talking specifically about the formula? What can they tell you about the ingredients and how it works? These aren’t ‘buy it and slap it on’ products – they can be irritating, with high levels of actives – so you want to make sure you are following the correct advice (generally, there’s no set routine, and how you use them will be very individual).