12 best acne and spot stickers to help treat and heal your breakouts faster

Introducing a new generation of spot-zapping stickers that promise to stop unwanted blemishes in their tracks.

Of course, an unexpected spot isn’t the end of the world, but it does help that a new wave of blemish-busting skincare stickers has arrived. It’s no secret that some blemish-targeting products can be drying when applied all over the skin, but these topical patches allow you to tackle specific areas with clout without any worry about upsetting the overall balance of your complexion.

These little stickers are tiny plaster-like patches laced with active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and because they’re applied directly to the spot or blemish, they are able to get to work straight away – no need to try and cover a spot with concealer, save that for after it’s already been soothed. They also stop you from touching or picking at your spot, helping them to heal faster and are easily concealed underneath your face mask, too. 

While we’ve seen translucent spot stickers before, some options now have tiny – and totally painless – micro needles that work by penetrating the outer layer of the skin, meaning those active ingredients are able to work deeper in order to deliver better and faster results.

They’re not all completely invisible, though. In fact, the newest wave of these spot stickers come in the form of bright yellow stars and multi-coloured flowers that revel in drawing attention, rather than trying to hide.

From the fun to the purely functional, here’s our pick of the best…

12 best microneedling and acne patches to treat blemishes 2022

  • Beauty Pie Emergency Pimple Patches

    best spot stickers beauty pie

    Beauty Pie’s pimple patches are developed for those pesky spots that seem to come out of nowhere. The formula contains active-intensive microdarts that dissolve into the outermost layer of the skin and features some of the best skin-loving ingredients from niacinamide, salicylic acid and tea tree for all your breakout needs.

    Shop Beauty Pie Emergency Pimple Patches at Beauty Pie, £30

    buy now

  • Peace Out Acne Dots

    best spot stickers peace out acne dots

    These stickers not only work to protect blemishes from bacteria that may be lurking when your blemish is most vulnerable but are formulated with the likes of salicylic acid, vitamin E and vera leaf. The infused blend helps to promote clearer skin and unclog dirt, sebum and bacteria.

    Shop Peace Out Acne Dots at Cult Beauty, £17

    buy now

