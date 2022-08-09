All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Introducing a new generation of spot-zapping stickers that promise to stop unwanted blemishes in their tracks.
Of course, an unexpected spot isn’t the end of the world, but it does help that a new wave of blemish-busting skincare stickers has arrived. It’s no secret that some blemish-targeting products can be drying when applied all over the skin, but these topical patches allow you to tackle specific areas with clout without any worry about upsetting the overall balance of your complexion.
These little stickers are tiny plaster-like patches laced with active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and because they’re applied directly to the spot or blemish, they are able to get to work straight away – no need to try and cover a spot with concealer, save that for after it’s already been soothed. They also stop you from touching or picking at your spot, helping them to heal faster and are easily concealed underneath your face mask, too.
While we’ve seen translucent spot stickers before, some options now have tiny – and totally painless – micro needles that work by penetrating the outer layer of the skin, meaning those active ingredients are able to work deeper in order to deliver better and faster results.
They’re not all completely invisible, though. In fact, the newest wave of these spot stickers come in the form of bright yellow stars and multi-coloured flowers that revel in drawing attention, rather than trying to hide.
From the fun to the purely functional, here’s our pick of the best…
Beauty Pie Emergency Pimple Patches
Beauty Pie’s pimple patches are developed for those pesky spots that seem to come out of nowhere. The formula contains active-intensive microdarts that dissolve into the outermost layer of the skin and features some of the best skin-loving ingredients from niacinamide, salicylic acid and tea tree for all your breakout needs.
Peace Out Acne Dots
These stickers not only work to protect blemishes from bacteria that may be lurking when your blemish is most vulnerable but are formulated with the likes of salicylic acid, vitamin E and vera leaf. The infused blend helps to promote clearer skin and unclog dirt, sebum and bacteria.
By Beauty Bay Dot A Spot Glow In The Dark Blemish Stickers
Who said treating breakouts has to be boring? By Beauty Bay’s vegan and cruelty-free stickers are novelty-shaped with designs from clouds and moons that glow in the dark (how cool!). Each shape works to remove any impurities and minimise already present blemishes.
Shop By Beauty Bay Dot A Spot Glow In The Dark Blemish Stickers at Beauty Bay, £5.25
Florence By Mills Spot A Spot Blemish Patches
Featuring a combined blend of hydrocolloid that protests spots from the likes of bacteria and excess impurities and tea tree oil which is best known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, these blemish patches can be worn morning or night and deserve a spot in your bathroom cabinet.
Shop Florence By Mills Spot A Spot Blemish Patches at Boots, £12
I Heart Revolution Mini Heartbreakers Spot Stickers
If you’re on the lookout for vegan formulated and cruelty-free spot stickers, I Heart Revolution’s pink heart-shaped designs are a great option. Soothe and reduce the appearance of blemishes with a super cool design.
Shop I Heart Revolution Mini Heartbreakers Spot Stickers at Lookfantastic, £7
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The OriginalFormulated with high concentrations of hydrocolloid, these tiny little patches are designed to be stuck directly onto the spot. They’ll help take down any redness, reduce the size and help the blemish heal properly.
Shop Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original at Liberty, £13
Zitstika Killa Kit
Each one of these patches comes with a wipe infused with salicylic acid and tea tree to prime the area and help the sticker adhere better. Next, the patch is applied – each one has 24 micro darts (which dissolve within two hours) and they allow the potent ingredients to enter and work beneath the skin’s outer layer. For best results, use overnight to totally squash that spot.
Shop Zitsticka Killa Kit at Cult Beauty, £27 for eight patches and eight swabs
Starface Hydro-Stars
Despite only reaching British soil earlier this year, Starface has already become a cult brand in the UK. The fun, bright yellow spot patches are designed in the shape of (you guessed it) stars and contain hydrocolloids. What’s more, you can keep them together in a handy case designed with the brand’s mascot Big Yellow.
Dots for Spots Acne Absorbing Patches
These are some of the thinnest patches out there with tapered edges, meaning more discretion. They absorb all the gunk and also happen to be everything-free: fragrance, sulphate, phthalate, alcohol and paraben.
Shop Dots for Spots Acne Absorbing Patches, £6.29 for 24 patches
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Affordable yet effective, these hydrocolloid patches come in three different sizes, meaning you can cover your entire blemish and know that it’s sealed off against dirt and bacteria.
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Spot Stickers
These stickers are arguably the original. Virtually invisible once stuck onto skin, they work to decongest and soothe the affected area as quickly as possible. Each sticker creates a protective shield and is infused with a blend of salicylic acid, vitamin C, grape seed and soy oils to help hydrate and soothe the affected area.
Shop Sarah Chapman Skinesis Spot SOS Sticker (20 stickers) at Lookfantastic, £26
Patchology Breakout Box
This box was developed to tackle spots in three different ways. It includes 24 salicylic acid-infused patches for larger spots, 24 hydrocolloid patches for whiteheads and three nose strips to treat blackheads.
Shop Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit at Cult Beauty, £18
Main image: courtesy of brands