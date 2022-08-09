Of course, an unexpected spot isn’t the end of the world, but it does help that a new wave of blemish-busting skincare stickers has arrived. It’s no secret that some blemish-targeting products can be drying when applied all over the skin, but these topical patches allow you to tackle specific areas with clout without any worry about upsetting the overall balance of your complexion.

These little stickers are tiny plaster-like patches laced with active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and because they’re applied directly to the spot or blemish, they are able to get to work straight away – no need to try and cover a spot with concealer, save that for after it’s already been soothed. They also stop you from touching or picking at your spot, helping them to heal faster and are easily concealed underneath your face mask, too.