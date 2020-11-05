Alongside writing her blog, Rose worked in various roles including Ilamasqua’s head office and a personal beauty shopper for Selfridges. But the busy nature of her day job alongside growing a blog left Rose exhausted. “I was a bit like, the blog takes up so much time, I either need to really put my all into this, or I need to think about whether I want to continue to do it,” she says. “Because I had no work/life balance. I never used to get as much time with my friends and family as I wanted.”

Noting that she was in a fortunate position and living at home with her parents, Rose made the decision to hand in her notice and give her full-time attention to the blog. From there, her hard work has seen her become an IT Cosmetics brand ambassador (she actually received the call straight after handing in her notice), and it’s a role she continues today.

Over the years, Rose has built an audience that trusts her and it’s clear to see why. Her incredible make-up skills and honest opinions are the makings of all you could want in a beauty expert. Plus, her witty humour and warm personality make it feel like you’re watching a friend. Which is why Rose’s podcast Beauty from the Heart has been such a hit. The podcast is all about shining a light on incredible people within the beauty industry and highlighting the good things they’re doing. Guests have included Bobbi Brown, Val Garland and Sali Hughes, while a new third series has so far seen Juno Dawson and Laura Jackson join Rose.