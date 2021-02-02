Some of skincare’s most recent launches involve combining the industry’s most sought-after ingredients into one formula. Here, we run through the new wave of multi-ingredient skincare.
Gone are the days of long, elaborate skincare routines. Now, we know that the key to clear, healthy skin lies in taking a sufficient amount of time to cleanse, effective ingredients and proper protection (hello, SPF). And to help make those routines as effective and efficient as possible, brands are helping us cut out the need for multiple steps and layering numerous formulas.
Enter: multi-ingredient skincare. A new wave of skincare launches are taking some of the skincare industry’s most popular ingredients (think retinol, vitamin C, CBD, niacinamide) and pairing them up in formulas in an attempt to help them compliment each other – and give your skin a boost along the way.
Here, we run through the multi-ingredient skincare products that could help to save you time.
You may also like
Best Korean skincare products for a healthier, hydrated complexion
Best skincare products with multi-ingredients
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten and Correct Vitamin C Serum
As well as two forms of vitamin C to help tackle pigmentation and make skin appear brighter, this StriVectin serum also contains retinol to smoothen out uneven texture.
Shop StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten and Correct Vitamin C Serum at lookfantastic, £62
SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF
SkinCeuticals is known for its clever, souped up formulas and this new innovation comes after years of research. The weightless formula contains 15% pure vitamin C, which is boosted with 0.5% ferulic acid and 0.5% salicylic acid to protect skin against environmental aggressors and leave it looking more radiant.
Shop SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF at lookfantastic, £145
PSA Skin Midnight Courage Rosehip and Bakuchiol Retinol Night Oil
Packed full of ingredients to strengthen and support skin, this nighttime face oil is formulated with rosehip oil to hydrate skin and bakuchiol (often praised as a gentler alternative to retinol) to make skin smoother and plumper.
Shop PSA Skin Midnight Courage Rosehip and Bakuchiol Retinol Night Oil at lookfantastic, £37
Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum
A staple in senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem’s skincare routine, this Murad serum has antioxidant-rich vitamin C to even out hyperpigmentation and protect skin against environmental aggressors. It also contains exfoliating glycolic acid to gently buff away dead skin cells. The result? Smoother, healthier-looking, glowing skin.
Shop Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum at lookfantastic, £72
Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser
Perricone MD has combined niacinamide, citrulline and retinol in this moisturiser to target blemishes and excess oil production without drying out the skin.
Shop Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £36
Clinique iD Active Cartridges
Not so much a multi-ingredient formula, Clinique’s clever iD Active Cartridges let you create the perfect formula for your complexion. Simply choose your base formula (you can decide between a face cream or gel) and then pick the cartridge colour that best suits your skin’s needs. Some of the options include one for fatigue, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture and irritation. Pop it into your cream/gel bottle and every time you pump the bottle, the two formulas merge together.
Shop Clinique iD Active Cartridge at Beauty Bay, £10 for each catridge
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser
Infusing the benefits of retinol and vitamin C into a comforting cream, this moisturiser softens skin and also works to improve skin’s texture. Plus, its addition of vitamin C helps protect skin against damaging environmental aggressors.
Shop Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £79
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
Elizabeth Arden’s capsules are cult within skincare and this clever retinol and ceramide iteration caused lots of excitement when they launched. Retinol is sensitive to light and air but protected in these single dose capsules. While additional ceramides protect skin against the drying and irritating effects some skin types may experience with retinol.
Shop Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules at lookfantastic, £72 for 60 capsules
Paula’s Choice CBD Oil + Retinol
While it’s yet to launch, this is a product we’re very excited about as Paula’s Choice has cleverly combined retinol and CBD in this handy serum. The retinol works to even out skin tone and leave your complexion smoother. While CBD keeps skin calm and soothed against any external stressors and irritants. Plus, an added blend of squalane keeps skin hydrated.
Shop Paula’s Choice CBD Oil + Retinol at Paula’s Choice, £47
Main image: Getty/courtesy of brands