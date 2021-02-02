Multi-ingredient skincare: 9 clever products that combine skincare’s most popular ingredients for an extra boost

Posted by for Skincare

Some of skincare’s most recent launches involve combining the industry’s most sought-after ingredients into one formula. Here, we run through the new wave of multi-ingredient skincare.

Gone are the days of long, elaborate skincare routines. Now, we know that the key to clear, healthy skin lies in taking a sufficient amount of time to cleanse, effective ingredients and proper protection (hello, SPF). And to help make those routines as effective and efficient as possible, brands are helping us cut out the need for multiple steps and layering numerous formulas.

Enter: multi-ingredient skincare. A new wave of skincare launches are taking some of the skincare industry’s most popular ingredients (think retinol, vitamin C, CBD, niacinamide) and pairing them up in formulas in an attempt to help them compliment each other – and give your skin a boost along the way.

Here, we run through the multi-ingredient skincare products that could help to save you time.

You may also like

Best Korean skincare products for a healthier, hydrated complexion

Best skincare products with multi-ingredients

  • Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser

    Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser
    Best mult-ingredient skincare products:Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser

    Perricone MD has combined niacinamide, citrulline and retinol in this moisturiser to target blemishes and excess oil production without drying out the skin.

    Shop Perricone MD Blemish Relief Retinol Treatment and Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £36

    buy now

  • Clinique iD Active Cartridges

    Clinique iD Active Cartridges
    Best mult-ingredient skincare products:Clinique iD Active Cartridges

    Not so much a multi-ingredient formula, Clinique’s clever iD Active Cartridges let you create the perfect formula for your complexion. Simply choose your base formula (you can decide between a face cream or gel) and then pick the cartridge colour that best suits your skin’s needs. Some of the options include one for fatigue, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture and irritation. Pop it into your cream/gel bottle and every time you pump the bottle, the two formulas merge together.

    Shop Clinique iD Active Cartridge at Beauty Bay, £10 for each catridge

    buy now

  • Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser

    Kate Somerville Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser
    Best mult-ingredient skincare products:Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser

    Infusing the benefits of retinol and vitamin C into a comforting cream, this moisturiser softens skin and also works to improve skin’s texture. Plus, its addition of vitamin C helps protect skin against damaging environmental aggressors.

    Shop Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £79

    buy now

  • Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

    Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
    Best mult-ingredient skincare products:Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

    Elizabeth Arden’s capsules are cult within skincare and this clever retinol and ceramide iteration caused lots of excitement when they launched. Retinol is sensitive to light and air but protected in these single dose capsules. While additional ceramides protect skin against the drying and irritating effects some skin types may experience with retinol.

    Shop Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules at lookfantastic, £72 for 60 capsules

    buy now

  • Paula’s Choice CBD Oil + Retinol

    Paulas Choice CBD Oil Retinol
    Best mult-ingredient skincare products: Paula’s Choice CBD Oil + Retinol

    While it’s yet to launch, this is a product we’re very excited about as Paula’s Choice has cleverly combined retinol and CBD in this handy serum. The retinol works to even out skin tone and leave your complexion smoother. While CBD keeps skin calm and soothed against any external stressors and irritants. Plus, an added blend of squalane keeps skin hydrated.

    Shop Paula’s Choice CBD Oil + Retinol at Paula’s Choice, £47

    coming soon

You may also like

CBD beauty products: “I tried a CBD skincare routine for 21 days, and this is what happened”

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty/courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article