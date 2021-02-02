Gone are the days of long, elaborate skincare routines. Now, we know that the key to clear, healthy skin lies in taking a sufficient amount of time to cleanse, effective ingredients and proper protection (hello, SPF). And to help make those routines as effective and efficient as possible, brands are helping us cut out the need for multiple steps and layering numerous formulas.

Enter: multi-ingredient skincare. A new wave of skincare launches are taking some of the skincare industry’s most popular ingredients (think retinol, vitamin C, CBD, niacinamide) and pairing them up in formulas in an attempt to help them compliment each other – and give your skin a boost along the way.