Jo Malone London Fig and Lotus Flower Cologne

What is it? The iconic fragrance brand’s latest delicious fragrance offering.

Why do you need it? I don’t know about you, but as we emerge from lockdown (is that what’s happening here?) I’m now looking for anything that will help signal a fresh start and channel those back-to-work vibes, even if I’m staying firmly put at home for a while longer. A new perfume is the perfect place to start.

Why is it brilliant? If you’ve never tried a fig-based scent, then start here. It contains a molecule called stemone that somehow smells more like figs than actual figs (?!). The perfume seems to mix the juiciness of the fruit with that dewy, green, slight milkiness you get from fig leaves. There’s also bright and light lotus flowers, and a base of grapevine, which gives the fragrance a bit of weight. All in all, it’s decadent and delicious.

Shop Fig and Lotus Flower Cologne at Jo Malone, £100 for 100ml