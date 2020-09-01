Whether you’re after a subtle highlight or a glow-boosting jelly moisturiser, these are the best skincare, make-up, fragrance and body care items that launched in August 2020.
With so many new products making their way into the beauty space recently, it’s hard to know where to start. Mascaras have really been having a moment – from Huda Beauty’s Legit Lashes to Hourglass’ Unlocked, as well as one raved-about newcomer from Charlotte Tilbury (as chosen by our beauty director). But, as ever, we’re just as obsessed with skincare as we were a few months ago.
So, if you’re looking to add something new to your beauty routine, or have been diving head first into every forum on the internet to find the best products, the Stylist beauty team has got you covered.
Read on for our favourite new products that launched in August…
Shannon Peter, Stylist’s beauty director, picks:
The almost good-enough-to-eat face mask
Shiseido Silky Smooth Sakura Mochi Mask
What is it? A skin-smoothing face mask inspired by the Japanese confectionary, mochi.
Why do you need it? We might be going out a little more than usual, but if you’re desperate to cling on to some of the indulgent skincare rituals you relied on through lockdown, then you’ll love this mask.
Why is it brilliant? Inside the cup, there are two sachets (one powder and one liquid) which you blend together to form a gooey, malleable putty, not too dissimilar to that of mochi, that you mould onto the face. Don’t be put off: the slimy sensation actually feels oddly satisfying on the skin, and the results are worth it. That end-of-week dullness was instantly lifted.
Shop the Shiseido Silky Smooth Sakura Mochi Mask at ASOS, £10
The perfect autumnal scent
Jo Malone London Fig and Lotus Flower Cologne
What is it? The iconic fragrance brand’s latest delicious fragrance offering.
Why do you need it? I don’t know about you, but as we emerge from lockdown (is that what’s happening here?) I’m now looking for anything that will help signal a fresh start and channel those back-to-work vibes, even if I’m staying firmly put at home for a while longer. A new perfume is the perfect place to start.
Why is it brilliant? If you’ve never tried a fig-based scent, then start here. It contains a molecule called stemone that somehow smells more like figs than actual figs (?!). The perfume seems to mix the juiciness of the fruit with that dewy, green, slight milkiness you get from fig leaves. There’s also bright and light lotus flowers, and a base of grapevine, which gives the fragrance a bit of weight. All in all, it’s decadent and delicious.
Shop Fig and Lotus Flower Cologne at Jo Malone, £100 for 100ml
The supercharged serum
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
What is it? An update on the cult classic, Estee Lauder’s scientists have found a way to make this signature serum even more effective.
Why do you need it? Advanced Night Repair is one of the most iconic products, adored by beauty experts and editors (this one included) all over the globe.
Why is it brilliant? Inspired by research into epigenetics, this updated formula now contains something called Chronolux Power Signalling Technology. In plain English? It’s a new molecule (powered by peptides and plant extracts) that signals to skin cells that they need to enter repair mode. That means, not only does the serum still contain the prerequisite ingredients to speed up overnight repair, but it also encourages your skin to get to work itself. And don’t worry: it’s every bit as silky, smooth and fast-absorbing as the original.
Shop Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex at Estee Lauder, £82
The multi-talented mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
What is it? A mascara made for make-up maximalists.
Why do you need it? I’ve long been fed up with mascara formulas that promise the world, but in reality deliver limp, lank or underwhelming lashes. Yet Charlotte Tilbury has proven that a single mascara really can do it all. It’s glossy, pitch-black and curls, lengthens and thickens lashes, setting them in place for an entire day.
Why is it brilliant? Firstly, the paddle-shaped brush is particularly nimble, making light work of catching and clinging on to every available lash. But it also features a gulley down the middle, where the ultra-black formula pools. Not only does this make sure each and every hair gets a generous coating, but it lessens the need to go back to the tube for more. All that excess pumping? Well, that simply squishes more oxygen down into the mascara, ultimately causing the mascara to dry out.
Shop Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara at Charlotte Tilbury, £23
Hanna Ibraheem, Stylist’s senior beauty writer, picks:
The gentle exfoliator
Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant
What is it? A skin-enhancing exfoliant.
Why do you need it? It can be hard to find an exfoliant that doesn’t leave skin feeling slightly irritated – but this Dermalogica formula is very clever. It contains bamboo for gentle exfoliation, snow mushroom for hydration (it can hold 450 times its weight in water, FYI), phytolipids to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and cucumber extract to leave your complexion soothed. Basically, it ticks all of the boxes.
Why is it brilliant? It’s so easy to use. Some exfoliants can create a lot of mess around the sink, but not this one. Apply it to a cleansed face and massage it in. The spheres will dissolve on skin. After a few minutes, wash it off for a clearer and brighter complexion.
The radiance-inducing moisturiser
Wishful Honey Balm Jelly Moisturiser
What is it? A jelly-meets-balm textured moisturiser.
Why do you need it? Inspired by a trip Huda Kattan took to Seoul, this moisturiser utilises the endless benefits of honey in skincare. Add to that turmeric to help pigmentation and niacinamide to make skin appear brighter and it’s an all-rounder.
Why is it brilliant? The gorgeous texture is such a treat to use. Scoop out a small handful and take the time to really massage it into your face. The jelly texture will transform into a nourishing balm that leaves skin soft, soothed and supple.
Shop Wishful Honey Balm Jelly Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £43
The pigmented gold and terracotta eyeshadows
Stila Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow Duo in Velveteen Dream
What is it? A pigmented eyeshadow duo.
Why do you need it? If you’re anything like me, you love the idea of colouring your eyelids in every shade under the rainbow – but, when it comes down to it, you often reach for beige and brown eyeshadows. And you can never have enough of them, either. This Stila palette has the perfect two shades for any occasion.
Why is it brilliant? A rich gold alongside a russet sienna, these two shades are all you need for a perfect day or night eye look. The soft formula doesn’t cause any fall-out and the pigments swipe on with ultra-high impact and colour.
Shop Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow Duo in Velveteen Dream at Stila, £28
The mood-boosting scent
Givenchy Irresistible EDP
What is it? The perfect summer to autumn fragrance.
Why do you need it? Whether you’re working from home or exploring the wider boundaries of freedom post-lockdown, there’s one thing we should all be doing: spraying on perfume. It really does have the ability to lift any mood – and this Givenchy fragrance is the perfect example of that.
Why is it brilliant? Inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s personality, this perfume contains a blend of sparkling pear, ambrette, rose, iris, cedar wood and musk to create a gorgeous, warm, yet uplifting scent. I can’t get enough of it.
Kiran Meeda, Stylist’s beauty assistant, picks:
The detoxifying body scrub
Frank Body Charcoal Body Scrub & Mask
What is it? A lightweight, creamy body scrub packed with exfoliating caffeine granules.
Why do you need it? If you deal with body acne or spots, this scrub is specially formulated to help. A powerful, yet gentle concoction of excess oil-absorbing charcoal, anti-inflammatory tea tree oil, re-energising caffeine and grapeseed oil, it’s a winning combination to keep spots at bay.
Why is it brilliant? When it comes to spots, creams and scrubs can often seem too harsh and aggravate skin even further. But, the Frank Body scrub contains milk thistle and grapeseed oil which ensure that skin’s moisture levels are maintained and not disturbed. It strikes the balance between having the right ingredients to minimise spots, yet simultaneously nourish skin.
The no-fuss putty highlighter
Smashbox Halo Glow Highlighter Duo
What is it? A subtle sheen vegan highlighter comprised of a powder and putty section.
Why do you need it? The powder highlighter side is really pigmented and lasts all day, but for me, it’s all about the putty section. If I’m running late or don’t want to take too long doing my make-up, I can use my finger to apply highlighter in the putty section and a few dabs later, I’ve achieved a natural highlight. Trust me, putty may become your favourite texture.
Why is it brilliant? With highlighting powders there can often be some fallout and it could get messy – very messy. But, when using the putty highlighter, it’s easy enough to dab on without any of the excess product spilling out. In other words, it’s a perfect handbag highlighter.
The lightweight eyeshadow primer
KVD Vegan Beauty Shake Primer
What is it? A lightweight liquid eyeshadow primer that leaves a transparent finish.
Why do you need it? Eyeshadow primers tend to leave a backwash of colour, and if you’re looking to show off your natural lids this isn’t so easy. But, KVD Vegan Beauty’s liquid eyeshadow primer blends onto skin and doesn’t leave any residue. It’s perfect for a naked eye with a winged eyeliner.
Why is it brilliant? Unlike it’s most eyeshadow primers, it doesn’t weigh lids down because it’s a liquid. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not effective. The primer creates a transparent liquid film across the eyelid. So, when you’re applying eyeshadow you don’t have to worry about covering up the colour of your primer.
