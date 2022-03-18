Fancy upgrading your sleep routine? And no, I’m not referring to finding a sleep spray to help you drift off or investing in a silk pillowcase (although they are brilliant additions to any kip), I’m talking about efficacious skincare that works best as you dream. From intensely hydrating overnight masks to rich, repairing night creams, anti-ageing retinol, brightening vitamin C and CBD-infused balms, there are a plethora of products to pop on just before you hit Bedfordshire.

Here’s my pick of the best overnight skincare buys. Now, how long until bedtime?