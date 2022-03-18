Overnight Skincare

11 overnight skincare products that work real magic as you sleep

Some skincare works best as you slumber – here are the best of the bunch to repair, brighten and add plump moisture to your skin overnight.

Fancy upgrading your sleep routine? And no, I’m not referring to finding a sleep spray to help you drift off or investing in a silk pillowcase (although they are brilliant additions to any kip), I’m talking about efficacious skincare that works best as you dream. From intensely hydrating overnight masks to rich, repairing night creams, anti-ageing retinol, brightening vitamin C and CBD-infused balms, there are a plethora of products to pop on just before you hit Bedfordshire. 

Here’s my pick of the best overnight skincare buys. Now, how long until bedtime? 

  • Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

    Overnight Skincare Murad Retinol

    A powerful and incredibly effective retinol, the Murad Youth Renewal Serum improves the firmness of the skin as well as addressing furrows, skin texture and tone. Created to be non-irritating, it’s best applied before bed. Follow with a moisturiser and any other occlusive products you like to apply. 

    Shop Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum at Cult Beauty, £25

  • Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

    Overnight Skincare Sunday Riley

    A retinol and blue tansy-based oil, this sleeping treatment nourishes, restores and repairs the skin while also reducing redness and calming stressed-out skin. 

    Suitable to apply to eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea and acne-prone skin, the blue tansy works as an anti-inflammatory, too. 

    Shop Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil at Cult Beauty, £85

  • Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum

    Overnight Skincare Medik8

    If you’re looking to impart some serious moisture and hydration back into the skin, Medik8’s hyaluronic acid and panthenol-based serum should be your first port of call. 

    Formulated with multiple weights of hyaluronic acid (lower weight molecules penetrate the deep layers of the skin while higher weight molecules remain in the upper most layers) as well as vitamin B5 (panthenol) to improve how well your skin is able to hold onto moisture. 

    Shop Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum at Cult Beauty, £40

  • Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask

    Overnight Skincare Ren Evercalm Mask

    One of my go-tos, this overnight mask calms and soothes the skin overnight, reducing redness or darkness caused by irritation and restoring skin’s natural plumpness and moisture. 

    Shop Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask at Cult Beauty, £40

  • The Seated Queen Evening Cold Cream

    Overnight Skincare Cold Cream

    Wonderfully versatile, this cold cream can be used for a number of purposes: as a make-up remover, the second step in a double cleanse, as a calming overnight mask or as a night cream.

    Packed full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids (rosehip oil, borage, sunflower seed, safflower, argan and apricot kernel), it helps moisturise, soften and restore luminosity, while also protecting from the damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. 

    Shop The Seated Queen Evening Cold Cream at Cult Beauty, £39

  • Kate Somerville EradiKate Blemish Treatment

    Overnight Skincare Kate Somerville

    One of Kate Somerville’s most beloved products, this small but mighty blemish treatment fights pimples in double time. 

    Formulated with the highest level of sulphur possible, as well as salicylic acid and zinc oxide, it controls oil, reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and helps prevent future spots, too. Pop on overnight or whenever you feel something brewing.

    Shop Kate Somerville EradiKate Blemish Treatment at Cult Beauty, £24

  • Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

    Overnight Skincare Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask

    A heavy hit of hydration and glow, this mask plumps and moisturises the skin thanks to hardworking ingredients squalene, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, while also addressing uneven skin tone with antioxidant-rich berries and THD ascorbate (a stabilised, efficacious form of vitamin C). 

    Shop Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask at Cult Beauty, £42

  • Omorovicza Rejuvenating Night Cream

    Overnight Skincare Cushioning Cream

    An overnight “cushioning” treatment for the skin, this night cream promotes the proliferation of collagen and elastin, which keep skin supple and bouncy as well as tackling the signs of ageing with vitamin A. 

    A well-nourished glow is only one sleep away.

    Shop Omorovicza Rejuvenating Night Cream at Cult Beauty, £125

  • Leaves And Flowers Skin Sleep Cream

    Overnight Skincare

    A melting balm texture, this overnight cream is a multifunctional product that helps to brighten and moisturise your skin as you sleep. Infused with 200mg CBD, plankton extract and Bulgarian rose, it soothes, brightens and improves the firmness of your face and neck.

    Shop Leaves and Flowers Skin Sleep Cream at The Drop, £45

