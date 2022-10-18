best peptide skincare

Peptides: the wonder ingredient set to bolster your skincare routine + 15 brilliant peptide skincare buys

Looking for better performance from your skincare? Behold the power of peptides. Here’s everything you need to know about the wonder ingredient that’s set to bolster your routine.

When it comes to skincare, there are a lot of ingredients that promise big claims. From vitamin C to retinol, niacinamide to tranexamic acid — it can be hard to navigate which ingredients your skincare routine really needs. But if you’re looking to boost your regime with some hardworking, high-potency products, peptides are a good place to start. 

Feeling overwhelmed? Consider this your peptides crib sheet. 

What are peptides?

“Peptides are fragments of protein and it’s these proteins that are the building blocks of the skin,” says Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, medical and cosmetic doctor at Skndoctor.

Collagen, elastin and keratin are the most common proteins that make up our skin. Adding peptides topically can help boost the production of these proteins and reinforce the skin’s repair barrier function.

“Peptides are great little messengers,” says Francine Krenicki, VP of product development at StriVectin. “When they’re applied topically to the skin, they can help send a signal to produce new collagen and elastin, leading to the appearance of younger, more supple skin. They’re also a bit bossy — they have the power to micromanage your cells to get real results.”

Peptides are also great for ageing or menopausal skin as they will stimulate collagen production and boost the skin’s elasticity. They can be blended with other ingredients like retinol and niacinamide, bolstering your products and making them work even harder. 

15 best peptide skincare buys

  • The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum

    peptide skincare ordinary multi peptide

    The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide + HA Serum (formerly known as Buffet) consists of a lightweight formula that is big in benefits, from the inclusion of Matrixyl 3000 (which is known for its ability to stimulate collagen production) to hyaluronic acid which is packed with hydration and has the power to retain moisture in the skin. The Ordinary has made it easy to achieve youthful-looking skin with this serum. 

  • Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment

    peptide skincare allies of skin

    Allies of Skin has created a do-it-all daily leave-on-treatment that’s powdered by multiple peptides, seven brighteners, nine antioxidants and a 16.5% repair complex to firm and repair skin that’s damaged. So whether your skin concerns are dark spots or tired-looking skin, daily use of this treatment can help the skin to look more radiant and firm. The treatment should be used after cleansing but before sunscreen.

  • Youth To The People Triple Peptide and Cactus Oasis Serum

    peptide skincare youth to the people

    Dry skin sufferers, say hello to your new holy grail! Youth To The People’s serum is formulated with three peptides, hyaluronic acid, organic cactus and rambutan peel for the ultimate in skin-plumping hydration.

  • Votary Super Seed Serum – Broccoli Seed and Peptides

    peptide skincare votary

    This serum has sensitive skin at the forefront with its blend of powerful peptides and soothing broccoli seed that get to work in relieving redness and calming the skin, welcoming a much-needed boost of hydration and a hard-to-miss glow.

  • Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream

    peptide skincare summer fridays

    Formulated with a showstopping blend of vitamin C, peptides and caffeine, this eye cream is packed with everything you need for an eye area that looks smoother, firmer and more radiant. It’s also a great option for no-make-up make-up days for an undereye that looks visibly brighter.

  • Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser

    peptide skincare naturiam

    Naturium is one of the buzziest brands to have just launched in the UK and its Multi-Peptide Moisturiser makes it easy to see why it’s in such high demand. The vegan and cruelty-free moisturiser is packed with a blend of multi-peptide and vitamin C for a formula that’s long-lasting, minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and unveils your very best youthful-looking glow.

