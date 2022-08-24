Now that applying SPF has become second nature to so many of us, it’s really no surprise that we feel like we’ve got it all figured out. Every morning I hear the words “SPF should be the last step in your morning skincare routine,” and just before I start to question the rules of reapplication, my mind goes blank and I do myself no favours in trying to remember.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to SPF is to try to reapply it every two hours, most importantly after swimming or activities that may have caused it to wash away from the skin. So, what can we do to make the process easier? Well, that’s where powder-based sunscreens come into action.