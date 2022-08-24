best powder sunscreen spf
Skincare

7 best powder sunscreens for easy reapplication and invisible protection

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Reapplying SPF couldn’t be easier thanks to powder sunscreens that are mess-free and compact. Here are the seven we rate. 

Now that applying SPF has become second nature to so many of us, it’s really no surprise that we feel like we’ve got it all figured out. Every morning I hear the words “SPF should be the last step in your morning skincare routine,” and just before I start to question the rules of reapplication, my mind goes blank and I do myself no favours in trying to remember.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to SPF is to try to reapply it every two hours, most importantly after swimming or activities that may have caused it to wash away from the skin. So, what can we do to make the process easier? Well, that’s where powder-based sunscreens come into action. 

You may also like

18 best SPF mists, sprays and serums: the formulas that will change the way you apply sunscreen

Powder sunscreens offer the same protection as liquid formulas, and many are translucent, which makes them suitable for all skin types without the worry of a white cast being left behind. The formula is applied just like a setting powder and in all the usual spots you’d put a liquid formulated sunscreen. If you’re someone who has an oily skin type or you find reapplying sunscreen leaves your skin feeling tacky and greasy, then this could be a great option for you. Finally, there’s no having to worry about whether it’ll be small enough to include in your airport carry-on as it’s a powder formula.

Keep reading for our round-up of the seven best powder sunscreens for the easiest SPF application of your life. 

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty