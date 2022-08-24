7 best powder sunscreens for easy reapplication and invisible protection
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Reapplying SPF couldn’t be easier thanks to powder sunscreens that are mess-free and compact. Here are the seven we rate.
Now that applying SPF has become second nature to so many of us, it’s really no surprise that we feel like we’ve got it all figured out. Every morning I hear the words “SPF should be the last step in your morning skincare routine,” and just before I start to question the rules of reapplication, my mind goes blank and I do myself no favours in trying to remember.
The general rule of thumb when it comes to SPF is to try to reapply it every two hours, most importantly after swimming or activities that may have caused it to wash away from the skin. So, what can we do to make the process easier? Well, that’s where powder-based sunscreens come into action.
Powder sunscreens offer the same protection as liquid formulas, and many are translucent, which makes them suitable for all skin types without the worry of a white cast being left behind. The formula is applied just like a setting powder and in all the usual spots you’d put a liquid formulated sunscreen. If you’re someone who has an oily skin type or you find reapplying sunscreen leaves your skin feeling tacky and greasy, then this could be a great option for you. Finally, there’s no having to worry about whether it’ll be small enough to include in your airport carry-on as it’s a powder formula.
Keep reading for our round-up of the seven best powder sunscreens for the easiest SPF application of your life.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30 PA+++
Say goodbye to shine with Supergoop’s translucent mineral powder that not only sets make-up but also offers SPF30 for the hardworking protection.
Shop Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 30 PA+++ at Cult Beauty, £28
Zo Sunscreen + Powder SPF30
Zo’s SPF30 is enriched with the brand’s triple-spectrum protection, which is an antioxidant technology that delivers great skin defence and is enriched with skin-loving ingredients from vitamins A, C and E – all known for their soothing and brightening properties, as well as helping to protect the skin from free radicals. The shades vary from light to medium and dark.
Shop Zo Sunscreen + Powder SPF 30 at Zo Skin Health, price on purchase
IS Clinical PerfectTint Powder SPF40
This SPF lightly glides across imperfections on the skin and is a great choice for anyone with an oily skin type due to its mattifying formula and ability to minimise large-looking pores.
Larkly SPF30 Mineral Powder Face Sunscreen
The vibrant green packaging makes this the perfect contender for your bathroom shelf. The vegan and cruelty-free formula offers a non-greasy consistency that is translucent and features a blend of botanicals including green tea, which can reduce inflammation.
Shop Larkly SPF 30 Mineral Powder Face Sunscreen at Free People, £28
Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen SPF30 Translucent
This sunscreen is water resistant and perfect for on-the-go application. It features a unique self-dispensing brush that works wonders for reapplying SPF every few hours. This is great for mess-free application and can be applied easily on the go.
Shop Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen SPF30 Translucent at Face the Future, £40
Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF30 Dry Sunscreen
This SPF is suitable for use over the face and body. You’ll find an ultra-soft kabuki-style brush attached for even application whether worn alone or over make-up.
Shop Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF30 Dry Sunscreen at Naturisimo, £53
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF50
This sunscreen features one of the highest SPF factors seen in a powder formula for long-lasting and water-resistant protection. Once applied, skin will look visibly smoother and more even.
Shop Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 at Face the Future, £39.99
Main image: Getty