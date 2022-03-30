The best retinol creams, retinol serums and retinol face oils for sensitive, acne-prone and ‘normal’ skin types
Your definitive guide to the best retinol for every type of skin.
When it comes to skincare ingredients worth your time, there are only a few that are scientifically proven to make a tangible difference. The first is vitamin C, the second is SPF (a non-negotiable) and the third is retinol.
A derivative of vitamin A, retinol is a wonder ingredient that can significantly improve cell turnover and collagen production. Subsequently, it’s one of the most effective ways to both prevent and diminish the signs of skin ageing – particularly fine lines and discolouration.
What does retinol do for your skin?
In the short term, retinol can unclog pores, fight spots and help boost brightness levels. If you’re concerned with congested skin, flare-ups and break-outs or skin that appears permanently dull, a good quality retinol that you use regularly is something to consider adding to your skincare routine.
Long-term consistent use of retinol can help reduce the appearance of ageing (fine lines, hyperpigmentation and texture) in the skin. How often you use retinol will depend on your skin type and what it’s able to tolerate – more on this later.
“Vitamin A (retinol) is one of the most effective treatments in increasing cellular turnover, exfoliating the top layers of our skin and boosting collagen production,” explains Dr Victoria Manning, co-owner of River Aesthetics.
“It lessens the shedding of dead skin cells into our pores and decreases inflammation. It is known as the gold standard in fighting acne and congested skin (blackheads/whiteheads) due to its antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
“It is also an incredible anti-ageing ingredient as it reduces fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, large pores and improves skin texture.”
How often should you use retinol?
How often you use retinol will be highly individual – what worked for your friend will not necessarily work for you.
A good rule of thumb is to start with a low percentage retinol and apply once or twice a week maximum. Once your skin has built up a tolerance and isn’t showing adverse reactions such as increased sensitivity, peeling and flaking, you can then work up to every other day.
For sensitive skin types, begin with once a week for a prolonged period of time. Retinol works by penetrating the skin’s stratum corneum (the outer layer) and in doing so can compromise your skin barrier. Sticking to a steady, low-volume regime will help maintain the integrity of your skin barrier and avoid excessive dryness and irritation.
What are the side effects of using retinol?
Retinol (vitamin A) is a biologically active ingredient – this means it changes the skin in some way. These changes can cause certain reactions in the skin: some are grounds to stop using it, other changes are to be monitored but aren’t necessarily a cause for concern.
Adverse reactions
“The most common and frequent adverse effect of topical retinoids are known as ‘retinoid reaction’, characterised by pruritus (itchy skin), burning sensation at the sites of application, erythema (redness), peeling,” reads one study on the use of retinoids (the family of vitamin A derivatives that include retinol) to treat skin ageing. These reactions are signs that the percentage of retinol you’re using is either too strong or is being used too frequently.
Photosensitivity
Retinol can also make your skin much more sensitive to the effects of UV rays, which is known as increased photosensitisation. Wearing SPF regularly (factor 30 and above at a minimum) is non-negotiable if you plan on using retinol in your skincare routine.
Purging
One common effect of using retinol is known as the retinol purge. This is the process of retinol increasing the amount of cell turnover in the skin which can cause temporary clogging and breakouts as trapped oil comes to the surface of the skin. “Purging is a temporary phenomenon. Your skin should improve if you persevere,” explains Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.
13 best retinol creams, retinol serums, retinol eye creams and retinol oils
When it comes to choosing a product, not all are made equal – so if you’re looking for a reliable formula, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to see our favourites.
Best maintenance retinol: Skin Rocks Retinoid 2
She’s the queen of skincare, so it makes sense that Caroline Hirons has launched her very own line of retinols. With two strengths – Retinol 1 is perfect for beginners dipping their toe into the world of vitamin A while Retinol 2 is perfect for those whose skin is used to retinol serums.
“This is an intermediate strength, so perfect for you if you have already tried and love retinoids,” says Hirons. “This is my maintenance retinoid. Your skin will look brighter, smoother and more even, while fine lines, breakouts and dark spots will appear reduced.”
Best time-release retinol: Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
Heralded by dermatologists, this clever time-release retinol is drip fed into the skin over time, meaning it reduces the amount of irritation and sensitivity – even around the eye area.
Shop Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, £45
Best retinol for acne-prone skin: Naturium Retinol Complex Serum
Formulated with natural bio-retinol, encapsulated retinol and bakuchiol, this potent serum is a great option for those with acne-prone or a combination skin type. It works to refine skin texture and contains zero fragrance – something that can often be irritating for acne-prone skin.
Best retinol day cream: Medik8 R-Retinoate Youth Activating Cream
The Rolls-Royce of retinol, this award-winning formulation was eight years in the making. Containing the patented molecule retinyl retinoate, expect seriously impressive results. It’s well-loved by insiders and experts for a reason.
Best retinol for adult acne: Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
Combining retinol with a cocktail of potent antioxidants, this lightweight lotion is ideal for simultaneously tackling blemishes and fine lines.
Shop Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment at Cult Beauty, £55
Best retinol for beginners: Skinceuticals Retinol 0.3 Refining Night Treatment
If you’re new to retinol, it’s safest to start with a lower percentage and work up to a higher one as your skin adapts. A product with 0.3% retinol, like this one from Skinceuticals, is a great starting point.
Shop Skinceuticals Retinol 0.3 Refining Night Treatment at Lookfantastic, £65
Best affordable retinol: The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane
Thanks to game-changing beauty brand The Ordinary, hardworking ingredients no longer cost the earth. This water and silicone-free formula contains a highly stable retinol that encourages cell turnover to reveal healthier and softer skin.
Best retinol night serum: Medik8 Intelligent Retinol 6TR
Another from beauty editor-loved brand Medik8, this retinol night serum is a lightweight complement to your skincare routine. Combined with vitamin E (to help repair and protect your skin), the retinol in the serum releases gradually over time to work more efficiently as you sleep.
Best retinol serum with glycolic acid: Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum
A powerful addition, this glycolic acid and retinol infused serum tackles pigmentation, dullness, congested skin, elasticity and textural concerns. Not suitable for sensitive, reactive or easily irritated skin, this serum will work to fade dark spots, as well as scarring caused by blemishes and acne.
Shop Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum at Cult Beauty, £70
Best retinol eye cream
Specifically formulated to be used around the delicate eye area, this potent serum helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, while also working to treat dark circles and improving firmness.
Shop Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum at Cult Beauty, £73
Best retinol for sensitive skin: Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
This vegan retinol face oil addresses textural issues (helping to smooth uneven, bumpy and rough skin), as well as restore natural elasticity. Enriched with marula oil and ceramides, it’s less irritating for sensitive skin and helps maintain the healthy functioning of the skin barrier – good stuff kept in, bad stuff kept out.
Shop Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil at Cult Beauty, £63
Best retinol oil: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
One of the most widely loved retinols on the market – Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil. A potent blend of retinol and blue tansy, it’s potent and powerful, packed with natural anti-inflammatories to soothe and smooth skin. Suitable for people with eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea and acne, this oil is best applied at night and left to work its wonders.
Shop Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil at Cult Beauty, £85
Best retinol alternative: The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
If your skin hasn’t gotten along well with retinol in the past, this sensitive skin-friendly serum might be a good alternative. Harnessing the power of edelweiss, a powerful plant-based antioxidant, it helps to strengthen skin while leaving skin looking fresher, brighter and plumped.
Main image: Getty