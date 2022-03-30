In the short term, retinol can unclog pores, fight spots and help boost brightness levels. If you’re concerned with congested skin, flare-ups and break-outs or skin that appears permanently dull, a good quality retinol that you use regularly is something to consider adding to your skincare routine.

Long-term consistent use of retinol can help reduce the appearance of ageing (fine lines, hyperpigmentation and texture) in the skin. How often you use retinol will depend on your skin type and what it’s able to tolerate – more on this later.

“Vitamin A (retinol) is one of the most effective treatments in increasing cellular turnover, exfoliating the top layers of our skin and boosting collagen production,” explains Dr Victoria Manning, co-owner of River Aesthetics.

“It lessens the shedding of dead skin cells into our pores and decreases inflammation. It is known as the gold standard in fighting acne and congested skin (blackheads/whiteheads) due to its antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

“It is also an incredible anti-ageing ingredient as it reduces fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, large pores and improves skin texture.”