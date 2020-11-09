We round up the best reusable and eco-friendly make-up remover pads and cloths that replace the need for disposable cotton pads.
When it comes to building a sustainable beauty routine, you may be inclined to investigate the packaging of your products or its ingredients but one area that’s particularly harmful to the environment may be slipping under your radar.
Cotton make-up pads seem like an easy option – soak one in make-up remover, sweep it around your face and you’re done – but cotton is actually considered one of the worst fabrics for having a damaging impact on the environment. The production of cotton requires a huge amount of water and substantial use of pesticides, which causes pollution. So what can you use instead?
A new wave of make-up removers are becoming more and more popular in the beauty industry: reusable pads made out of organic materials and/or fibres. The idea is that these pads can be used multiple times and can be cleaned along with your normal laundry load. As a result, just one of these clever innovations can replace the need for hundreds of make-up wipes. Pretty impressive, right?
Here, we round up our favourite make-up remover pads and cloths that will allow you to ditch the need for disposable cotton pads for good.
Face Halo Make-Up Remover Pads
Made up of gentle fibres that remain pH neutral, these Face Halo pads effectively remove make-up (when wet) without irritating skin. Just one pad replaces 500 make-up wipes and requires zero make-up remover – just soak it under the tap and you’re good to go.
Face Halo Make-Up Remover Pads, £18 for three pads
Garnier Micellar Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads
In a bid to reduce daily wastage, Garnier has created its first eco-friendly micro-fibre pads, which last up to 1,000 washes each. While they can be used with just water, the brand recommends pairing it up with your favourite micellar water to break down make-up and every day dirt.
Garnier Micellar Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads, £8.99 for three pads
My Eco Panda Bamboo Reusable Cotton Pads
These 100% organic bamboo cotton pads has two layers of fabric in them, meaning they’re not only durable but are extra effective at leaving your skin clean. Plus, the pads come in a 100% bamboo wooden box to store your pads.
My Eco Panda Bamboo Reusable Cotton Pads, £20.90 for 18 pads
Bambaw Reusable Make-Up Remover Pads
Not only does Bambaw’s reusable pads come with 12 soft velvet rounds for make-up removal, there’s also four scrub terry pads. These pads are created to remove more stubborn make-up (though we wouldn’t recommend the eye area) while providing a gentle exfoliation.
Bambaw Reusable Make-Up Remover Pads, £13.50 for 16 pads
Stylepro Reusable Bamboo Make-Up Remover Pads
Alongside a long-lasting three ply design, these reusable pads come with a natural cotton laundry bag, meaning – unlike our socks – there’s zero risk of them going missing in the washing machine.
Holland & Barrett Thick Cotton Pads
Made from organic cotton, these pads are extra gentle on skin, meaning they’re suitable of all skin types. They also come with a travel bag that can be used to keep them together in the wash, too.
Holland & Barrett Thick Cotton Pads, £8 for a pack of six
Main image: Getty