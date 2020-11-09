When it comes to building a sustainable beauty routine, you may be inclined to investigate the packaging of your products or its ingredients but one area that’s particularly harmful to the environment may be slipping under your radar.

Cotton make-up pads seem like an easy option – soak one in make-up remover, sweep it around your face and you’re done – but cotton is actually considered one of the worst fabrics for having a damaging impact on the environment. The production of cotton requires a huge amount of water and substantial use of pesticides, which causes pollution. So what can you use instead?

A new wave of make-up removers are becoming more and more popular in the beauty industry: reusable pads made out of organic materials and/or fibres. The idea is that these pads can be used multiple times and can be cleaned along with your normal laundry load. As a result, just one of these clever innovations can replace the need for hundreds of make-up wipes. Pretty impressive, right?