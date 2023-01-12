Rose, in its many forms, has earned its stripes in skincare for its ability to heal and hydrate skin like nothing else. If skin is damaged with anything from acne scars, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, rose is often the botanical port of call for aiding recovery.

Over time, it’s shown efficacy in seamless skin healing by keeping everything moisturised and supple, which is key for ensuring no marks are left behind. To get the most out of rose extracts, look for high-quality products that maintain the integrity of it, and use on clean, freshly exfoliated skin for maximum absorption.