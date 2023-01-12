One of the most widely used floral extracts in skincare, rose is not to be underestimated. Here are the best products that really make the most of it.
Rose, in its many forms, has earned its stripes in skincare for its ability to heal and hydrate skin like nothing else. If skin is damaged with anything from acne scars, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, rose is often the botanical port of call for aiding recovery.
Over time, it’s shown efficacy in seamless skin healing by keeping everything moisturised and supple, which is key for ensuring no marks are left behind. To get the most out of rose extracts, look for high-quality products that maintain the integrity of it, and use on clean, freshly exfoliated skin for maximum absorption.
How is rose extracted for use in skincare?
There are three main types of rose extract: rose oil, rosehip oil and rosewater. Depending on the species, some rose oils are more valuable by weight than gold, with around one million petals making up just a kilo of rose oil. Rosehip oil comes from the fruit of the plant and is packed with vitamins and fatty acids that aid in reducing redness and healing skin.
Rosewater, the by-product of the oil extraction process, is often used to replace water as the main ingredient in many products. It’s exceptional at refreshing dull, tired skin while reducing puffiness and inflammation, and can control oil production with its astringency.
The best rose skincare products
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream
Calming and hydrating, this new iteration of an Elemis bestseller has been created to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary. It incorporates so-called ‘organic English rose hydrolat’ – which uses no fewer than 20 varieties of rose.
Tatcha The Deep Cleanse
Tatcha made its way over to the UK last year, and this cleanser is the brand’s most recent launch. Harnessing the power of Japanese wild rose, it’s rich in antioxidants and, over time, can help diminish the look of pores.
Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist
Infused with rose petals, this mist works to refresh skin and protect it against dryness while working to refine the appearance of pores. It also uses witch hazel to nourish and aloe vera to hydrate.
Shop Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist at LookFantastic, £14.99
Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Using rosehip oil and rosewater to tone and nourish skin, this eye balm not only helps improve the appearance of fine lines, but the addition of blueberry hydrates skin while caffeine firms and tightens the delicate eye area.
Shop Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm at SpaceNK, £28
Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL
Now available in an extra large size, Vieve’s Skin Nova is a skincare-make-up hybrid that uses rosewater to balance skin’s natural oil levels, while also helping to hydrate and impart an excellent glow.
Shop Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL at Cult Beauty, £63
Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream
Using an effective combination of hyaluronic acid, glycerin and rosewater, this cream injects moisture into the skin for longlasting hydration, while added antioxidants soothe and protect.
Shop Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream at Whind, £55
Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil
Repackaged for Lunar New Year, Biossance’s lightweight oil packs a serious punch. As well as firming and hydrating skin, it also works to brighten and improve elasticity. Use it morning and night, or whenever your skin feels like it needs it.
Shop Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil at Harrods, £55
Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil
An icon in its own right, consider Pai’s rosehip oil a staple in any routine. It helps brighten skin as well as targeting pigmentation, dullness and fine lines. We love that it’s suitable for all skin types, too, especially those that are super sensitive.
Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner
An alcohol-free toner suitable for daily use, it gently exfoliates skin to brighten and refresh without stripping it. It’s non-comdeogenic too, meaning it won’t ever clog pores – instead it’ll impart a radiant glow.
Shop Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner at SpaceNK, £24.50
