Best rose infused skincare

Rose-infused skincare: here’s how to reap all of its healing and hydrating benefits

Posted by for Skincare

One of the most widely used floral extracts in skincare, rose is not to be underestimated. Here are the best products that really make the most of it.  

Rose, in its many forms, has earned its stripes in skincare for its ability to heal and hydrate skin like nothing else. If skin is damaged with anything from acne scars, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, rose is often the botanical port of call for aiding recovery.

Over time, it’s shown efficacy in seamless skin healing by keeping everything moisturised and supple, which is key for ensuring no marks are left behind. To get the most out of rose extracts, look for high-quality products that maintain the integrity of it, and use on clean, freshly exfoliated skin for maximum absorption.

You may also like

Anxiety: How aromatherapy oils could ease your symptoms

How is rose extracted for use in skincare?

There are three main types of rose extract: rose oil, rosehip oil and rosewater. Depending on the species, some rose oils are more valuable by weight than gold, with around one million petals making up just a kilo of rose oil. Rosehip oil comes from the fruit of the plant and is packed with vitamins and fatty acids that aid in reducing redness and healing skin.

Rosewater, the by-product of the oil extraction process, is often used to replace water as the main ingredient in many products. It’s exceptional at refreshing dull, tired skin while reducing puffiness and inflammation, and can control oil production with its astringency.

The best rose skincare products

  • Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream

    Best rose skincare: Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Marine Cream
    Best rose skincare: Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Marine Cream

    Calming and hydrating, this new iteration of an Elemis bestseller has been created to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary. It incorporates so-called ‘organic English rose hydrolat’ – which uses no fewer than 20 varieties of rose.

    Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream at Elemis, £94

    buy now

  • Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

    Tatcha The Deep Cleanse
    Best rose skincare: Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

    Tatcha made its way over to the UK last year, and this cleanser is the brand’s most recent launch. Harnessing the power of Japanese wild rose, it’s rich in antioxidants and, over time, can help diminish the look of pores.

    Shop Tatcha The Deep Cleanse at Tatcha, £35

    buy now

  • Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist

    Best rose skincare: Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist
    Best rose skincare: Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist

    Infused with rose petals, this mist works to refresh skin and protect it against dryness while working to refine the appearance of pores. It also uses witch hazel to nourish and aloe vera to hydrate.

    Shop Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist at LookFantastic, £14.99

    buy now

  • Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

    Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
    Best rose skincare: Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

    Using rosehip oil and rosewater to tone and nourish skin, this eye balm not only helps improve the appearance of fine lines, but the addition of blueberry hydrates skin while caffeine firms and tightens the delicate eye area.

    Shop Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm at SpaceNK, £28

    buy now

  • Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL

    Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL
    Best rose skincare: Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL

    Now available in an extra large size, Vieve’s Skin Nova is a skincare-make-up hybrid that uses rosewater to balance skin’s natural oil levels, while also helping to hydrate and impart an excellent glow.

    Shop Vieve Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer XL at Cult Beauty, £63

    buy now

  • Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream

    Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream
    Best rose skincare: Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream

    Using an effective combination of hyaluronic acid, glycerin and rosewater, this cream injects moisture into the skin for longlasting hydration, while added antioxidants soothe and protect.

    Shop Whind Medina Dew Melting Rose Water Cream at Whind, £55

    buy now

  • Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil

    Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil
    Best rose skincare: Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil

    Repackaged for Lunar New Year, Biossance’s lightweight oil packs a serious punch. As well as firming and hydrating skin, it also works to brighten and improve elasticity. Use it morning and night, or whenever your skin feels like it needs it.

    Shop Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil at Harrods, £55

    buy now

  • Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil

    Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil
    Best rose skincare: Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil

    An icon in its own right, consider Pai’s rosehip oil a staple in any routine. It helps brighten skin as well as targeting pigmentation, dullness and fine lines. We love that it’s suitable for all skin types, too, especially those that are super sensitive.

    Shop Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil at Sephora UK, £29

    buy now

  • Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner

    Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner
    Best rose skincare: Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner

    An alcohol-free toner suitable for daily use, it gently exfoliates skin to brighten and refresh without stripping it. It’s non-comdeogenic too, meaning it won’t ever clog pores – instead it’ll impart a radiant glow.

    Shop Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner at SpaceNK, £24.50

    buy now

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Vieve/courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Lucy Partington

Freelance beauty editor Lucy Partington is obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she'll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.