Buzzy oils can feel two a penny in the world of skincare, and while there is an abundance to choose from, the latest one to make waves looks set to have staying power. Sea buckthorn oil is popping up on ingredient lists everywhere for good reason – it can hydrate, brighten and improve skin texture, making it an ingredient that truly ticks all the boxes and can work for all skin types.

What is sea buckthorn oil?

Contrary to public belief (and a misleading name), sea buckthorn oil isn’t actually sourced from the waters deep. It is in fact extracted from the berries, leaves and seeds of the sea buckthorn plant, which is a small shrub that grows across northern Europe and some parts of Asia. Identified by its small, green flowers and pretty orange berries, it has been used for its healing properties for thousands of years within ancient health systems such as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Benefits of using sea buckthorn oil

The oil extracted from the sea buckthorn plant is packed with skin-loving ingredients, hence its use in beauty products. Effective hydration First and foremost, like many other plant oils, it’s an excellent skin hydrator, which aesthetic doctor Dr Usman Qureshi attributes to the fact it contains linoleic acid. “Linoleic acid is found naturally in the sebum and can therefore help to regulate moisture levels and overall help with hydration,” he explained. Powerful antioxidant properties If you’re looking to get that glow (who isn’t?), sea buckthorn oil may well be your best friend. “The berries from the sea buckthorn plant actually contain up to 12 times the amount of vitamin C in oranges,” Dr Qureshi highlighted. “This makes it great for brightening the skin and evens out any pigmentation or age spots,” he added. Skin texture refinement It can also help in terms of improving skin texture, boosting bounce and preventing premature ageing. “Its warm orange colour is thanks to its high carotenoid content which boosts collagen and elastin formation,” Elizabeth King, Weleda’s skincare expert and a holistic facialist explained. The aforementioned vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that stops free radical damage in its tracks (the main cause of skin ageing), also lends a helping hand. Anti-inflammation King also pointed out how it can help with specific skin conditions: “Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, many problematic skin problems can be relieved by sea buckthorn oil, for example, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.” This is down to phytosterols, a plant compound with anti-inflammatory function which reduces swelling and redness associated with these conditions.

How to use sea buckthorn oil in your skincare routine