Indulgent showers are one of the latest trends to hit TikTok. To help you get in on the action, we round up some of the best in-shower products around.
Over the last year, showers have come a bit of a sanctuary for us. From discovering the joys of a lunchtime shower to experimenting with new and relaxing products, showers have become almost a form of self-care. And we aren’t the only ones who appreciate the joys of a good, indulgent wash.
TikTok is filled with videos that are tagged #ShowerTok. These videos show people running through their elaborate shower routines and in all honesty, they’re actually quite soothing to watch. In fact, the hashtag has had over 1.4 billion views on the social media app.
Of course, it goes without saying that these routines are quite excessive and you don’t need that many products in your shower routine.
But, if you’re keen to explore new products and make your shower a more relaxing space, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite in-shower products below.
Best shower products to try
Best shampoo: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash
Nourishing but not drying, this shampoo gently cleanses your hair and scalp while its key ingredient, antioxidant honey, maintains moisture balance and leaves it shiny.
Best conditioner: Dizziak Deep Conditioner
This conditioner is one of the best that the Stylist beauty team has ever used. It contains quinoa protein, which works to repair and hydrate hair. It’s also formulated with babassu, coconut, argan and inca inchi oils to smooth, strengthen and soften your hair. Use it as a conditioner or leave it on for longer as a quick mask.
Best hair mask: R+Co On A Cloud Baobab Oil Repair Masque
This clever hair mask contains baobab oil protein to repair, rebuild and strengthen hair bonds, while antioxidants vitamins C and E protect hair against environmental factors. It’s also formulated with notes of bergamot, wild fig, cyclamen, cedarwood, lotus flower and tonka beans, leaving your hair smelling incredible.
Shop R+Co On A Cloud Baobab Oil Repair Masque at Cult Beauty, £40
Best comb: Châmpo Conditioner Comb
When using a conditioner, a comb is handy to make sure you evenly distribute the product. Also, this duo makes it a lot easier to detangle your hair. Châmpo’s comb is made with sustainable bamboo, has a wide tooth design for easier combing and doesn’t snag or pull on your hair.
Best scalp massager: Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager
Encouraging scalp circulation is key to boosting hair growth and strength. Press the rubber tips onto your scalp with a medium pressure and this handy tool will stimulate your scalp and give it an enjoyable head massage.
Shop Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager at Cult Beauty, £13.50
Best shower gel: Espa Neroli and Green Mandarin Hand & Body Wash
Pick a shower gel with a gorgeous scent and it’ll fill your entire bathroom. Not many shower gels smell greater than this one from Espa. It contains a blend of pure essential oils, including neroli and green mandarin, which instantly boosts your mood.
Shop Espa Neroli and Green Mandarin Hand & Body Wash at Espa, £25
Best shower oil: Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Shower Oil
As well as deeply relaxing scents, shower oils cleanse skin and have nourishing formulas that leave your skin incredibly soft. This formula contains wild camomile to soothe and calm your mind, while frankincense encourages deep breathing.
Shop Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Shower Oil at Space NK, £26
Best body scrub: NCLA Beauty Hey Sugar Body Scrub
This recyclable jar is filled with a scrub made from real sugar. It sloughs away dead skin, while a blend of shea, mango and cocoa butters keeps skin hydrated and nourished.
Best body scrub bar: Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
If your shower isn’t big enough to use a body scrub, or you just don’t like the mess that comes with it, this is the exfoliator for you. This handy body scrub bar is made from finely-milled biodegradable bamboo powder to exfoliate skin. It’s scented with orange blossom and neroli to leave your skin smelling great, too.
Best exfoliating glove: So Eco 2-1 Exfoliating Glove
Our beauty director recently made the case for exfoliating gloves – and this is one of her favourites. It was a coarse side for effective exfoliation and a soft, spongey side for gentle cleansing.
Best shower bomb: Lush Comfort Zone Shower Bomb
Just because you prefer showers over a bath doesn’t mean you should miss out on the enjoyment of a bath bomb. Lush’s shower bombs fizz upon contact with water and melt into a dreamy cleansing mousse. Plus, they fill the shower with spa-like scents – this one smells like berries.
