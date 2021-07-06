Over the last year, showers have come a bit of a sanctuary for us. From discovering the joys of a lunchtime shower to experimenting with new and relaxing products, showers have become almost a form of self-care. And we aren’t the only ones who appreciate the joys of a good, indulgent wash.

TikTok is filled with videos that are tagged #ShowerTok. These videos show people running through their elaborate shower routines and in all honesty, they’re actually quite soothing to watch. In fact, the hashtag has had over 1.4 billion views on the social media app.