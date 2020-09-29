Much like hand washes and creams, hand sanitisers have gotten fancy. Here, we round up the formulas that actually smell nice.
Over the last few months, hand sanitisers have earned a firm place in our handbags alongside our wallets and house keys. But with them often comes the unpleasantly strong smell of alcohol and sticky residue.
Thankfully, more and more brands have hit their labs to develop a new wave of hand sanitisers that not only deliver a thorough cleanse but leave our hands smelling great, too.
Here, we pick our favourite fragranced hand sanitisers – all of which have an alcohol content of 60% or above, the recommended amount from the World Health Organisation.
Sanctuary Spa Antibacterial Hand Gel Spray
Bergamot, citrus fruit, rose, jasmine, vanilla and sandalwood… sounds like a fancy candle, right? But all of these scents make up Sanctuary Spa’s hand sanitiser – enough to mask the strong scent you’d usually get from its 70% alcohol content. Plus, the spray-on packaging makes it fuss-free and safe.
Sanctuary Spa Antibacterial Hand Gel Spray, £5 for 100ml
this works Stress Check Clean Hands Gel
We don’t need to tell you how drying hand sanitisers can be, but this one is different. It contains hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin, while an essential oil blend of lavender, camomile and neroli help soothe your skin and mind.
this works Stress Check Clean Hands Gel, £15 for 500ml
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cleanse Gel
We may not have gotten to travel as much as we would’ve liked in 2020, but at least this coconut-scented hand sanitiser can make us feel like we’re on a beach with a piña colada (if we close our eyes hard enough).
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cleanse Gel, £2.50 for 60ml
Haan Dew of Dawn
If you love the smell of freshly-cut grass, you’ll love this. It’s been blended to re-create that exact refreshing scent while keeping your hands clean.
Haan Dew of Dawn, €17 (£15.52) for three 30ml bottles
Bramley Hand Sanitiser Gel
As well as spearmint and peppermint, this hand sanitiser contains rosemary essential oils, an ingredient renowned for its natural antibacterial and antiviral properties.
Bramley Hand Sanitiser Gel, £4 for 50ml
Saltee Hands Sanitising Hand Gel
Despite being filled with 70% alcohol, this hand sanitiser contains a blend of natural essential oils, including uplifting neroli oil. The result? An instant mood boost every time you use it.
Saltee Hands Sanitising Hand Gel, £16 for 50ml
Jo Loves A Hand Sanitiser & Hand Lotion Duo in Pomelo
Over the last few months, Jo Malone CBE’s hands became dry and sore from excessive hand sanitising. So, she created this clever formula which combines the through cleansing of a sanitiser with the intensely hydrating properties of a lotion. Better yet, it’s scented with Jo Loves’ iconic Pomelo scent. Unfortunately, it’s currently sold out (we’re not surprised) but you can sign up to be notified of a restock on its website.
Jo Loves A Hand Sanitiser & Hand Lotion Duo in Pomelo, £25 two for 25ml bottles
You may also like
11 hand creams, balms and lotions to save your skin this winter
Main image: Getty