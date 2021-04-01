Best SPFs for face, according to dermatologists and skin experts

Posted by for Skincare

SPF is one of the most important steps in your skincare routine, so we asked six skin experts to share their favourites.

Whether you follow an elaborate 10-step regime or keep it minimal, all experts agree that any skincare routine should end with a generous slathering of SPF.

Not only is sun protection key to maintaining healthy skin, it also protects it against harmful UVA and UVB rays, which are the main cause of skin ageing. And, contrary to popular belief, SPF should still be worn regardless of whether you’re sitting inside or it’s a cloudy day as UVA rays penetrate both clouds and windows.

You may also like

Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?

That being said, as we grow more aware of their importance in our routines, finding your perfect SPF can be tricky. As well as making sure it’s a high enough factor (experts say you should wear at least factor 30 everyday), you also want something that is non-greasy, doesn’t leave a white cast and sits nicely under make-up.

So, who better to turn to for SPF advice than the experts? Here, we asked skin experts to share their current favourite sunscreen for the face. Here’s what they said…

You may also like

Best SPF mists and sprays 2021: the formulas that'll change the way you apply sunscreen

Best SPFs, picked by skin experts

You may also like

Best face SPF: 7 beauty editor-approved formulas to wear all year long

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty/courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article