SPF is one of the most important steps in your skincare routine, so we asked six skin experts to share their favourites.
Whether you follow an elaborate 10-step regime or keep it minimal, all experts agree that any skincare routine should end with a generous slathering of SPF.
Not only is sun protection key to maintaining healthy skin, it also protects it against harmful UVA and UVB rays, which are the main cause of skin ageing. And, contrary to popular belief, SPF should still be worn regardless of whether you’re sitting inside or it’s a cloudy day as UVA rays penetrate both clouds and windows.
You may also like
Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?
That being said, as we grow more aware of their importance in our routines, finding your perfect SPF can be tricky. As well as making sure it’s a high enough factor (experts say you should wear at least factor 30 everyday), you also want something that is non-greasy, doesn’t leave a white cast and sits nicely under make-up.
So, who better to turn to for SPF advice than the experts? Here, we asked skin experts to share their current favourite sunscreen for the face. Here’s what they said…
Best SPFs, picked by skin experts
Dr Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and founder of Eudelo clinic
“I often recommend Heliocare XF, £25, to my patients, as it’s a broad-spectrum factor 50 in a lovely, light base. As 50-60% of adult women are said to suffer with occasional breakouts (and that’s of course only made worse with prolonged wearing of masks), it’s important to use lightweight formulations that don’t clog pores.”
Shop Heliocare SPF 50 XF Gel at Face the Future, £25; visit eudelo.com
Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, junior doctor and founder of Joyful Skin Clinic
“My absolute favourite is SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening SPF, £45. It’s a chemical SPF so I don’t have to worry about white cast. It gives very high protection yet is still very light and glides on effortlessly. I re-apply it every couple of hours and know that it’s protecting me against hyperpigmentation without clogging my pores.”
Shop SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen at lookfantastic, £45; visit joyfulskin.co.uk
Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Skin55
“I like Heliocare’s 360° Oil-Free Gel Light, £29.99. It has a gel-like texture, is mattifying on the skin and the tinted formula sits nicely with a primer-like finish under make-up. It also has high factor UVA and UVB protection with additional antioxidants to protect against free radical damage. It’s minimally pore-blocking for acne or blemish-prone skin, too.”
Shop Heliocare 360° Oil-Free Gel Light at Face the Future, £29.99; visit skin55.co.uk
Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant dermatologist and psychodermatologist
“I love Ultrasun’s Anti Pigmentation SPF 50+, £25.60, because it is non-irritating, has high protection and has an anti-pigmentation ingredient. Also, my skin feels hydrated after use and I can apply make-up over it easily when I want to. I recommend this often to my patients.”
Shop Ultrasun Anti Pigmentation Face Lotion SPF 50+ at lookfantastic, £25.60; visit thepsychodermatologist.com
Dr Hiba Injibar, consultant dermatologist at Dermasurge
“I’m a fan of Eucerin’s SPFs ones because they have multiple options for different skin problems. So there is one for pigmentation control, one which regulates oil for oily skin, one for allergy-prone skin and another for sensitive skin. They are all SPF 50 and their names make it easy for people to pick up what suits them – I like the simple nomenclature.”
Shop Eucerin Oil Control Sun Gel Cream SPF 50+ at Boots, £16; visit dermasurge.co.uk
Dr Sophie Shotter, cosmetic doctor
“Heliocare’s 360° Water Gel, £31, is intensely hydrating and mattifying and dried quickly in a clear finish. When it comes to my clients, it’s my go-to for skin of colour and menopausal skin, which is often sensitive but needs a lot of hydration. I also love this for myself.”
Shop Heliocare 360° Water Gel at Heliocare, £31; visit illuminateskinclinic.co.uk
Main image: Getty/courtesy of brands