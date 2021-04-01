Whether you follow an elaborate 10-step regime or keep it minimal, all experts agree that any skincare routine should end with a generous slathering of SPF.

Not only is sun protection key to maintaining healthy skin, it also protects it against harmful UVA and UVB rays, which are the main cause of skin ageing. And, contrary to popular belief, SPF should still be worn regardless of whether you’re sitting inside or it’s a cloudy day as UVA rays penetrate both clouds and windows.