If you frequently read our beauty articles, you’ll know by now just how important SPF is.

When it comes to picking the right sunscreen, experts recommend wearing a minimum of SPF 30 and thankfully, innovations in sunscreen mean you no longer have to slather on thick, white and greasy formulas.

Then, there’s how often you should wear sunscreen. SPF is something you should wear every day and all-year round (yes, even when it’s cloudy and even if you’re sitting indoors). It should also be the last step in your morning skincare routine – and no, the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser doesn’t give you enough sun protection.