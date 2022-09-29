11 effective spot treatments to treat, heal and prevent breakouts

Over the past few years, acne and spot stickers have been popular (and effective) choices for treating and protecting blemishes from infection and trauma. They’ve been a helpful barrier that stops idle fingers from making them worse and they often come in fun designs. What they haven’t done is replaced the demand for efficacious spot treatments.

A type of product that comes in a variety of formulas, from liquid to gel and creams, spot treatments can be applied directly onto the blemish – even ones that don’t have a ‘head’ yet.

In terms of active ingredients found in spot treatments, Parisa Bahramian, skincare specialist at Estetica Clinic, explains that salicylic acid is commonly found in spot treatments as it can be used in the morning and evening: “salicylic acid is vital for targeting blemishes and can even help with rebalancing oily skin.”

Another ingredient commonly included is niacinamide, which among its many skin benefits, works to reduce redness and inflammation in blemish-prone skin.

Bahramian explains: “niacinamide helps to regulate sebum production in the skin and therefore improves congested skin and blemishes, among its many other skin benefits.”