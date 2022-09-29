best spot treatments

11 effective spot treatments to treat, heal and prevent breakouts

Posted by for Skincare

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Filled with active ingredients, consider this your full guide to the best spot treatments available right now.

Over the past few years, acne and spot stickers have been popular (and effective) choices for treating and protecting blemishes from infection and trauma. They’ve been a helpful barrier that stops idle fingers from making them worse and they often come in fun designs. What they haven’t done is replaced the demand for efficacious spot treatments. 

A type of product that comes in a variety of formulas, from liquid to gel and creams, spot treatments can be applied directly onto the blemish – even ones that don’t have a ‘head’ yet. 

In terms of active ingredients found in spot treatments, Parisa Bahramian, skincare specialist at Estetica Clinic, explains that salicylic acid is commonly found in spot treatments as it can be used in the morning and evening: “salicylic acid is vital for targeting blemishes and can even help with rebalancing oily skin.” 

Another ingredient commonly included is niacinamide, which among its many skin benefits, works to reduce redness and inflammation in blemish-prone skin.

Bahramian explains: “niacinamide helps to regulate sebum production in the skin and therefore improves congested skin and blemishes, among its many other skin benefits.” 

You may also like

Hyperpigmentation: what is it, why does it appear and how can it be treated?

How to use a spot treatment

It’s always best to read the product directions before applying a spot treatment, but typically, most spot treatments should be applied before bed as they need time to be left to dry. Plus, it helps avoid having to navigate your day-to-day activities with quickly-drying pink spot treatment splotches on your face. 

If you prefer to wear them during the day, gel formulas often don’t need any drying time and can be used underneath makeup.

Below, we round up our pick of the 11 best spot treatments.

  • Kate Somerville EradiKate Blemish Treatment

    best spot treatment kate somerville

    This blemish treatment is formulated with 10% sulphur, which when applied, dries out the surface of the skin to help absorb excess oil that may have contributed to already present or future blemishes. The pink-tinted concentrate should only be applied to the affected area.

    Shop Kate Somerville EradiKate Blemish Treatment at Cult Beauty, £24

    buy now

  • Murad Deep Relief Blemish Treatment

    best spot treatment murad deep blemish treatment

    Murad’s Deep Relief Blemish Treatment works well for all skin types. It features a blend of ingredients to help soothe and clear blemishes, including salicylic acid, ginger root extract and ground cherry extract, known for calming redness and discomfort in deep blemishes. The treatment can be used both morning and night and should always be left to dry.

    Shop Murad Deep Relief Blemish Treatment, £40

    buy now

  • Medik8 Blemish SOS

    best spot treatment medik8

    For anyone that prefers a treatment that doesn’t leave the skin looking visibly dry, Medik8’s gel treatment offers the same results with an invisible finish on the skin. It can even be worn underneath makeup. The formula includes salicylic acid, which is best known for its decongesting and exfoliating properties, and niacinamide, which is great for soothing irritated skin.

    Shop Medik8 Blemish SOS, £20

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article