We know it’s all we ever harp on about, but if there’s one thing that’s true in this world, it’s that it’s imperative for every person in the world to wear at least factor 30 every single day . In fact, it’s essentially become our mission to make sure that happens. (Can you tell we’re passionate about it?) But when 90% of skin ageing is caused by UVA and UVB rays , it’s for good reason.

It’s worth adding that the SPF in your moisturiser or foundation isn’t enough – you need a separate product. Plus, it’s been proven that wearing sunscreen can actually help improve existing wrinkles, pigmentation and texture.

That said, we’re aware that SPF is one of those divisive topics. Some think they’re better than it (you’re not), others think they don’t need to wear it in the UK (you absolutely do, all year round), some believe it’s too thick, white, greasy or oily and it breaks them out in spots (not if you choose the right formula).

It’s also imperative that you still wear sunscreen when you’re not outside. Believe it or not, UVA rays can penetrate both clouds and windows. So, even when you’re sitting daydreaming at your desk, it’s essential that you still protect your skin as much as possible.