We’ve rounded up the best SPFs to wear under make-up or alone. They’re non-greasy, non-ashy and won’t break you out.
We know it’s all we ever harp on about, but if there’s one thing that’s true in this world, it’s that it’s imperative for every person in the world to wear at least factor 30 every single day. In fact, it’s essentially become our mission to make sure that happens. (Can you tell we’re passionate about it?) But when 90% of skin ageing is caused by UVA and UVB rays, it’s for good reason.
It’s worth adding that the SPF in your moisturiser or foundation isn’t enough – you need a separate product. Plus, it’s been proven that wearing sunscreen can actually help improve existing wrinkles, pigmentation and texture.
That said, we’re aware that SPF is one of those divisive topics. Some think they’re better than it (you’re not), others think they don’t need to wear it in the UK (you absolutely do, all year round), some believe it’s too thick, white, greasy or oily and it breaks them out in spots (not if you choose the right formula).
It’s also imperative that you still wear sunscreen when you’re not outside. Believe it or not, UVA rays can penetrate both clouds and windows. So, even when you’re sitting daydreaming at your desk, it’s essential that you still protect your skin as much as possible.
Don’t despair though because SPF has come a long way in the last few years. Formulas are so much better and more invisible than ever before, which means they’re much nicer to use and they sit well under make-up.
Trust me, though, we get it: finding the perfect product that works for you and your skin type can be difficult. So, in a bid to make things slightly easier, we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens that we’ve used (and finished) in the last few months. Just in case you’re interested, we apply sunscreen every morning as the last step in our skincare routines, after cleansing and vitamin C and before either primer or foundation.
All of the products mentioned below come on the recommendation of Stylist’s expert beauty team. So please: make us happy, do the right thing. Pick one, treat yourself, protect your skin and let us know how you get on.
9 best face SPFs to wear under make-up, approved by Stylist’s expert beauty team
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Morgan, Stylist Senior Beauty Writer: Beloved amongst my family and friends, this sunscreen is the most requested product I’m asked to share on trips and holidays.
Primer-like in texture, it’s velvety-soft and sheer – a transparent, melting formula – that disappears into the skin, creating a blurring effect under make-up.
With broad-spectrum protection, it’s a non-greasy formula that doesn’t leave my skin ashy or purple (a common concern with suncream). It’s also sweat and water-resistant, perfect for holidays. Can you tell I wear it every day? I wear it every day.
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++
Morgan, Stylist Senior Beauty Writer: My other go-to suncream, Murad’s City Skin Age Defense formulation helps protect the skin from the effects of free radicals – think pollution and the blue light from our screens, all of which cause damage.
It also contains vitamin C to brighten the skin, brilliant for addressing uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation.
Shop Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++ at Lookfantastic, £60
Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30
Lucy, beauty editor: This was the product that got me into wearing SPF every day. Medik8 is one of my favourite skincare brands that I trust implicitly, and I love that this feels more like a hydrating moisturiser than anything else. It’s free of alcohol and fragrance, it has antioxidant protection and it has additional blue light defence, too.
Shop Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30 at Lookfantastic, £55
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Protection Invisible SPF50+ Face Mist
Morgan, Stylist senior beauty writer: A supremely easy to use spray, this sunscreen is brilliant for oily and blemish-prone skin. It’s lightweight and moisturising, leaving a thin, invisible layer of protection on the skin. Breathable and long-lasting, it’s a good one to pop in your bag pre-holibobs.
Shop La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Protection Invisible SPF50+ Face Mist at Lookfantastic, £14
Kate Somerville Uncomplikated SPF50 Soft Focus Make-Up Setting Spray
Morgan, Stylist senior beauty writer: Another one to pop in your sunscreen wardrobe – Kate Somerville’s genius SPF50 spray that protects and sets make-up, leaving a softly diffused, smooth appearance to the skin.
Shop Kate Somerville Uncomplikated SPF50 Soft Focus Make-Up Setting Spray at Cult Beauty, £34
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF25 with Ceramides
Lucy, beauty editor: I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again, the one downside of this is that it’s only factor 25. Experts and dermatologists say you need a minimum of SPF30, but I had to include it anyway because I do really love it. CeraVe is one of my favourite affordable brands and I find this product in particular – as its name suggests – really hydrating but not at all greasy. It’s formulated with niacinamide which means it’s soothing, too.
Shop CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF25 with Ceramides at Lookfantastic, £13.50
Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 30
Lucy, beauty editor: I’ll be honest and say that, for some reason, I didn’t really trust Glossier as a brand when it came to SPF. I’m not entirely sure why but I now realise the error of my ways and I wish I’d tried Invisible Shield a lot sooner. It’s slightly fragranced which I’m not necessarily a fan of, but the fact it truly is invisible on the skin, doesn’t leave any sort of greasy residue or film, and the addition of antioxidants means this has shot straight into my top three of all time (which, as I’m sure is already obvious, is a list that I take very seriously).
Avène Very High Protection B-Protect SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin
Morgan, Stylist senior beauty writer: As someone with incredibly sensitive, reactive skin, I feel you when you say sunscreen is the devil’s work – another product to wait and see if you break out in itchy splotches from. Categorically not the one.
This formula is designed specifically for our skin type, it contains the brand’s signature thermal spring water to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin, as well as UV and anti-pollution ingredients, too.
Shop Avène Very High Protection B-Protect SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin at Lookfantastic, £14.50
Hello Sunday The Take-Out One Invisible Sun Stick SPF 30
Morgan, Stylist senior beauty writer: An easy-to-use invisible stick, this SPF 30 from Hello Sunday can be swiped along your face and forgotten about. It’s lightweight (and vegan) and works for all skin tones – a godsend if you’re sharing SPF with a friend or partner.
Shop Hello Sunday The Take-Out One Invisible Sun Stick SPF 30 at Cult Beauty, £15
