It’s the oldest trick in the book – combining something good for you with something fun has double the chance of becoming a regular habit. For example, greens powder in a delicious fruit smoothie, a lunchtime walk belly laughing to your fave podcast or popping more veggies on your pizza than perhaps you’d usually go for. Sun protection is no different. If you have an aversion to regularly wearing SPF, I’m here to gently encourage you to consider a new way: a tinted SPF.

With the benefits of a sunscreen – protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays and, in some cases, blue light – a tinted SPF can also give skin a gentle natural coverage. Available in myriad formats (some are designed to be sheer, others provide a medium level of coverage), a tinted SPF delivers on two things at once, providing an even base for make-up and protection from the sun. Pretty good, eh? Here are the 11 best tinted face SPFs available to buy now (and wear every day, please).