best tinted spf 2022
Skincare

11 best tinted SPFs for natural-looking coverage and full-spectrum sun protection

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

So long, dreaded white-purple cast – tinted SPFs are the dewy, natural-looking alternative.

It’s the oldest trick in the book – combining something good for you with something fun has double the chance of becoming a regular habit. For example, greens powder in a delicious fruit smoothie, a lunchtime walk belly laughing to your fave podcast or popping more veggies on your pizza than perhaps you’d usually go for. Sun protection is no different. If you have an aversion to regularly wearing SPF, I’m here to gently encourage you to consider a new way: a tinted SPF. 

With the benefits of a sunscreen – protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays and, in some cases, blue light – a tinted SPF can also give skin a gentle natural coverage. Available in myriad formats (some are designed to be sheer, others provide a medium level of coverage), a tinted SPF delivers on two things at once, providing an even base for make-up and protection from the sun. Pretty good, eh? Here are the 11 best tinted face SPFs available to buy now (and wear every day, please). 

  • Tower 28 Sunny Days Tinted SPF

    best tinted SPF tower 28 sunny days

    A go-to for sensitive skin, this tinted SPF is available in eight shades and covers a wide spectrum of skin concerns including evening out redness and protecting from sun and blue-light damage. Wear a single layer for sheer, dewy coverage or build up to medium coverage. Fragrance and alcohol-free, it doesn’t leave behind the tell-tale white cast of facial sunscreen, either. 

    For extra points, pop on some of Tower 28’s incredible luminous tinted balm for a beautiful, softly diffused blush. A favourite!

    Shop Tower 28 Sunny Days Tinted SPF at Revolve, £28

    buy now

  • Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50

    best tinted SPF supergoop cc cream

    One of the largest ranges of possible shades, Supergoop’s CC cream comes in 14 shades with a range of undertones. Lightweight and hydrating, the cream gives a full-coverage finish, protecting your face from UVA and UVB rays. 

    For a non-pigmented sunscreen, I use the Supergoop! Unseen Screen every single day for blurred skin and broad-spectrum protection. 

    Shop Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50 at Revolve, £39

    buy now

  • Dr Dennis Gross Instant Radiance Sun Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP40

    best tinted SPF dr dennis gross

    With the hydration of a moisturiser, this tinted SPF combines a colour-correcting ingredient complex with vitamin C, and melatonin to give the appearance of a brighter, more even skin tone and protect your skin against damaging free radicals. 

    Shop Dr Dennis Gross Instant Radiance Sun Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP40 at Space NK, £46

    buy now

  • La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Tinted SPF50+ 50ml

    best tinted SPF La Roche Posay

    Suitable for oily skin types, this tinted moisturiser eliminates shine and the appearance of excess oil production. Slightly thicker than other formulations, you’ll have to work quickly – it sets on application and can be difficult to spread onto the skin afterwards.

    Shop La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Tinted SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £18

    buy now

  • Ultrasun SPF50+ Tinted Face Sun Cream

    best tinted SPF ultrasun anti-ageing

    One of my favourite sunscreen brands as my sensitive skin reacts well to the formulations (Supergoop! and La Roche Posay are also great), this Ultrasun suncream is a mainstay in my bathroom for a reason – it’s water-resistant, which makes it perfect for holiday, and contains skin-shielding enzymes that help protect from the skin-ageing effects of UVA rays specifically.

    Shop Ultrasun SPF50+ Tinted Face Sun Cream at Lookfantastic, £15.60

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist