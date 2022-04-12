11 best tinted SPFs for natural-looking coverage and full-spectrum sun protection
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
So long, dreaded white-purple cast – tinted SPFs are the dewy, natural-looking alternative.
It’s the oldest trick in the book – combining something good for you with something fun has double the chance of becoming a regular habit. For example, greens powder in a delicious fruit smoothie, a lunchtime walk belly laughing to your fave podcast or popping more veggies on your pizza than perhaps you’d usually go for. Sun protection is no different. If you have an aversion to regularly wearing SPF, I’m here to gently encourage you to consider a new way: a tinted SPF.
With the benefits of a sunscreen – protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays and, in some cases, blue light – a tinted SPF can also give skin a gentle natural coverage. Available in myriad formats (some are designed to be sheer, others provide a medium level of coverage), a tinted SPF delivers on two things at once, providing an even base for make-up and protection from the sun. Pretty good, eh? Here are the 11 best tinted face SPFs available to buy now (and wear every day, please).
Tower 28 Sunny Days Tinted SPF
A go-to for sensitive skin, this tinted SPF is available in eight shades and covers a wide spectrum of skin concerns including evening out redness and protecting from sun and blue-light damage. Wear a single layer for sheer, dewy coverage or build up to medium coverage. Fragrance and alcohol-free, it doesn’t leave behind the tell-tale white cast of facial sunscreen, either.
For extra points, pop on some of Tower 28’s incredible luminous tinted balm for a beautiful, softly diffused blush. A favourite!
Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50
One of the largest ranges of possible shades, Supergoop’s CC cream comes in 14 shades with a range of undertones. Lightweight and hydrating, the cream gives a full-coverage finish, protecting your face from UVA and UVB rays.
For a non-pigmented sunscreen, I use the Supergoop! Unseen Screen every single day for blurred skin and broad-spectrum protection.
Dr Dennis Gross Instant Radiance Sun Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP40
With the hydration of a moisturiser, this tinted SPF combines a colour-correcting ingredient complex with vitamin C, and melatonin to give the appearance of a brighter, more even skin tone and protect your skin against damaging free radicals.
Shop Dr Dennis Gross Instant Radiance Sun Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP40 at Space NK, £46
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Tinted SPF50+ 50ml
Suitable for oily skin types, this tinted moisturiser eliminates shine and the appearance of excess oil production. Slightly thicker than other formulations, you’ll have to work quickly – it sets on application and can be difficult to spread onto the skin afterwards.
Shop La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Tinted SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £18
Ultrasun SPF50+ Tinted Face Sun Cream
One of my favourite sunscreen brands as my sensitive skin reacts well to the formulations (Supergoop! and La Roche Posay are also great), this Ultrasun suncream is a mainstay in my bathroom for a reason – it’s water-resistant, which makes it perfect for holiday, and contains skin-shielding enzymes that help protect from the skin-ageing effects of UVA rays specifically.
Shop Ultrasun SPF50+ Tinted Face Sun Cream at Lookfantastic, £15.60
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Another hydrating choice, Drunk Elephant’s tinted SPF is infused with raspberry and marula oils (the same as their sensitive skin-suitable retinol) and antioxidants to protect the skin while brightening, smoothing and adding a healthy glow to your complexion.
Shop Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 at Boots, £30
MZ Skin Tint & Protect Skin Perfecting SPF30
Enriched with hyaluronic acid, kahai nut oil and vitamin C, this tinted, moisturising SPF imbues skin with plump hydration and softly blurs the skin to observably minimise the appearance of fine lines or blemishes.
Shop MZ Skin Tint & Protect Skin Perfecting SPF30 at John Lewis, £95
Avène Antirougeurs Unifying SPF30
If you live with rosacea, sensitive skin or skin that’s prone to the appearance of red, pink or purpleness, this tinted SPF is deeply moisturising and improves skin tone for up to six hours between applications.
Shop Avène Antirougeurs Unifying SPF30 at Lookfantastic, £14.89
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35
Another Supergoop! goodie, this mineral powder contains SPF 35 and can be used as a setting powder or mattifier. One to layer over the top of other SPF (powder particles are more difficult to ensure full coverage than a cream or liquid), it’s a handy failsafe to increase your protection and easily reapply throughout the day.
Shop Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 at Revolve, £28
Avène Tinted Mineral Fluid SPF50+
Matte-finish, this high-protection SPF is designed to not irritate even the most sensitive of skin. It’s water-resistant and photostable which means your sun protection won’t wear away indiscriminately on exposure to UV light.
Shop Avène Tinted Mineral Fluid SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £13.88
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Tinted Facial Sunscreen SPF 46
Finally, the cult US tinted SPF loved by celebrities: Elta MD’s broad spectrum tinted sunscreen. It contains niacinamide, as well as hyaluronic and lactic acid to minimise breakouts, even out hyperpigmentation and moisturise.
Shop EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Tinted Facial Sunscreen SPF 46, £49.99
Main image: Stylist