Pretty Damn Good: the vitamin C serum this beauty entrepreneur relies on for radiant skin

“Taking time for yourself is so important. When you’re running a business – especially a start-up – and juggling a busy family life with young children, it can be easy to forget about your own needs. Sometimes my morning and evening skincare routine is the only calm in my otherwise busy day, so it’s crucial for me.

“I use it on clean skin, after cleansing whilst my skin is still a bit damp to help absorption. I warm a little between my palms, inhale deeply, and press it into my face, neck and chest. It’s really important to take your time and relax. After five minutes, I follow up with a moisturiser or oil, depending on how my skin is feeling.

“I’m also finding more uses for it now. Lately, I’ve been carrying it around with me because it has become a saviour for my hands due to constant hand washing. It helps to soothe and hydrate, so I make sure I keep it on my desk, or pop it in my handbag if I’m on the go.

“Also, the range is colour-coded, which definitely makes it easier for me when I am getting ready in a rush. This particular serum has bold shade orange packaging and I love a product in a bright colour; with not much time to spare I need something that I can find quickly on my shelf, desk or buried deep in my handbag!”