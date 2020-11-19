Pretty Damn Good: the vitamin C serum this beauty entrepreneur relies on for radiant skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
With more and more beauty brands launching every day, it’s understandable that we’re becoming more aware of where we’re spending our money. One brand that caught our eye when it first came across the beauty desk is Emolyne Cosmetics.
After Emolyne Cosmetics brand founder Emolyne Ramlov failed to find lip and nail products with an exact colour match that also suited her skin tone, so she decided to create them herself. The result is a gorgeous line-up of lip pencils, lipsticks and nail lacquers across 15 shades of nude and 15 shades of red, to make sure all skin tones and undertones are celebrated.
What’s more, Ramlov has named each shade after an African country, city or landmark in homage to her birthplace, Uganda.
Now based in London (after being raised in Denmark), Ramlov’s vegan formulas were created for all genders, ages and ethnicities and she makes it clear that inclusivity lies at the core of the brand.
Despite launching a cosmetics range, finding the time for a solid beauty routine between running a company can be difficult. So, what does Ramlov rely on when she’s short on time? Here, she tells us about the one product she reaches for to help give her skin a boost.
“I discovered Ole Henriksen whilst I was living in Denmark in 2008. My best friend is extremely into skincare and hailed the brand’s products as the secret to his amazing skin. I was much younger then, and didn’t have much of a skincare regime. However, while shopping in London recently, I spotted some Ole Henrikson products in Boots and remembered the hype it had all those years ago.
“Seeing the brand again for the first time brought me back to my Danish roots and I was excited to explore the range. I bought a few products from the range however, the Ole Henriksen Truth Serum, £42, is by far my favourite. I recently visited a dermatologist who recommended adding a vitamin C product into my skincare routine. Although I’ve only been using it for around three months, I can really notice the difference it has made to my skin already. It promotes hydration and radiance.
“Whenever I used it, I see results almost instantly, and I particularly love using a serum on my skin. I use it morning and night, and it instantly plumps up my skin, makes it feel satisfyingly hydrated and gives me an incredible glow. It sits well under make-up, providing a fresh and primed make-up base. It also smells of oranges, which can be so calming after a long day.
“Taking time for yourself is so important. When you’re running a business – especially a start-up – and juggling a busy family life with young children, it can be easy to forget about your own needs. Sometimes my morning and evening skincare routine is the only calm in my otherwise busy day, so it’s crucial for me.
“I use it on clean skin, after cleansing whilst my skin is still a bit damp to help absorption. I warm a little between my palms, inhale deeply, and press it into my face, neck and chest. It’s really important to take your time and relax. After five minutes, I follow up with a moisturiser or oil, depending on how my skin is feeling.
“I’m also finding more uses for it now. Lately, I’ve been carrying it around with me because it has become a saviour for my hands due to constant hand washing. It helps to soothe and hydrate, so I make sure I keep it on my desk, or pop it in my handbag if I’m on the go.
“Also, the range is colour-coded, which definitely makes it easier for me when I am getting ready in a rush. This particular serum has bold shade orange packaging and I love a product in a bright colour; with not much time to spare I need something that I can find quickly on my shelf, desk or buried deep in my handbag!”
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum
Main image: Emolyne Ramlov/brand