However, like everything in life, it does come with some caveats. As an ingredient, vitamin C is a famously unstable molecule, meaning it can be difficult to formulate a truly effective product. Because of this, other forms of ascorbic acid have been developed: sodium ascorbyl phosphate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, ascorbyl palmitate and ethylated ascorbic acid, to name a few.

Much like hyaluronic acid , beta-hydroxy-acids and ceramides , vitamin C has been a buzzword in the skincare world for quite some time. A powerhouse antioxidant, when applied in the morning vitamin C visibly brightens the skin, treats hyperpigmentation and protects against free radicals and environmental stressors (think pollution and variable weather). Also known as L-ascorbic acid, it’s sold in many forms: powder, liquid, serum, paste and cream being the most widely available.

“Ascorbic acid is the gold standard for vitamin C but only stable at a pH less than 3.5. For this reason (the low pH) it can be harsh to the skin and cause irritation,” Dan Isaacs, director of research at Medik8, shared with Stylist.

“Sodium ascorbyl phosphate is a very stable, water-soluble derivative of ascorbic acid. It is able to penetrate better into the skin than ascorbic acid and is known to not cause as much irritation. Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate is fat-soluble and therefore better at penetration.

“Finally, ethylated L-ascorbic acid is the ultimate derivative of vitamin C. Highly potent and incredibly stable, ethylated ascorbic acid produces very similar results to pure ascorbic acid, without any of the stability issues. Both water- and fat-soluble, it can protect all parts of the skin as an antioxidant.”

To save you the hassle of poring through hundreds, if not thousands, of vitamin C products, I’ve rounded up the 11 I would recommend to anyone looking for an effective solution to uneven skin tone, dull or lacklustre skin and premature fine lines, starting with a flower-based Korean skincare brand I swear by.

(Remember, wearing SPF daily is a non-negosh, especially if you’re using active products like vitamin C.)