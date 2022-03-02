All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The most effective vitamin C skincare buys, tried and tested by Stylist’s senior beauty writer.
Much like hyaluronic acid, beta-hydroxy-acids and ceramides, vitamin C has been a buzzword in the skincare world for quite some time. A powerhouse antioxidant, when applied in the morning vitamin C visibly brightens the skin, treats hyperpigmentation and protects against free radicals and environmental stressors (think pollution and variable weather). Also known as L-ascorbic acid, it’s sold in many forms: powder, liquid, serum, paste and cream being the most widely available.
However, like everything in life, it does come with some caveats. As an ingredient, vitamin C is a famously unstable molecule, meaning it can be difficult to formulate a truly effective product. Because of this, other forms of ascorbic acid have been developed: sodium ascorbyl phosphate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, ascorbyl palmitate and ethylated ascorbic acid, to name a few.
“Ascorbic acid is the gold standard for vitamin C but only stable at a pH less than 3.5. For this reason (the low pH) it can be harsh to the skin and cause irritation,” Dan Isaacs, director of research at Medik8, shared with Stylist.
“Sodium ascorbyl phosphate is a very stable, water-soluble derivative of ascorbic acid. It is able to penetrate better into the skin than ascorbic acid and is known to not cause as much irritation. Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate is fat-soluble and therefore better at penetration.
“Finally, ethylated L-ascorbic acid is the ultimate derivative of vitamin C. Highly potent and incredibly stable, ethylated ascorbic acid produces very similar results to pure ascorbic acid, without any of the stability issues. Both water- and fat-soluble, it can protect all parts of the skin as an antioxidant.”
To save you the hassle of poring through hundreds, if not thousands, of vitamin C products, I’ve rounded up the 11 I would recommend to anyone looking for an effective solution to uneven skin tone, dull or lacklustre skin and premature fine lines, starting with a flower-based Korean skincare brand I swear by.
(Remember, wearing SPF daily is a non-negosh, especially if you’re using active products like vitamin C.)
Femmue Lumière Vital C Serum
I’m old friends with hyperpigmentation – the dark spots that form after trauma to the skin (a spot or sun damage, for example). Femmue’s Lumière serum was the first product to truly even out my skin tone, fade those dark spots and imbue my skin with a natural, hydrated radiance. Infused with vitamin E, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, it left my skin plump and moisturised.
Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser
My go-to cleanser for the vast majority of the year (I swap to a moisturising jelly cleanser in the winter), Murad’s Essential-C cleanser is creamy and rich, tackling the effect of free radicals on the skin. It thoroughly removes dirt and debris and leaves my sensitive skin soft and supple, thanks to added vitamin A, E and allantoin.
Shop Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £34
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
If you’re looking to firm-up the delicate skin around the eyes, this Drunk Elephant gem is packed with antioxidants to brighten skin’s appearance, ceramides to improve the healthy functioning of the skin barrier and peptides to increase elasticity and firmness.
Shop Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream at Cult Beauty, £54
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
I love products that do multiple things and this cream hydrates and moisturises while also brightening and working on evening out skin tone. Fast-absorbing, it’s suitable for morning and evening application, tackling a range of concerns from dullness to sensitivity and premature lines caused by dehydration.
Shop Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream at Cult Beauty, £60
Ren Clean Skincare Vitamin C Gel Cream
A great option for people with sensitive skin, this Ren gel-based cream is gentle but also efficacious at brightening the skin, fading hyperpigmentation and refining skin texture.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Vitamin C Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £40
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster
At 15% vitamin C, this potent formula smooths, brightens and firms the skin, infused with vitamin E, ferulic acid and powerful peptides. Start with two drops either morning or night, mixing it with a moisturiser or serum. If your skin reacts well, add three drops going forward.
Allies of Skin Molecular Silk Amino Hydrating Cleanser
New from brand of the moment Allies of Skin, this gentle cleanser is packed with antioxidants and amino acids to gently remove make-up, SPF and dirt, nourish the skin and protect against environmental stressors.
Shop Allies of Skin Molecular Silk Amino Hydrating Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £37
Medik8 Super C Ferulic
One for robust skin that isn’t sensitive or easily irritated, the Medik8 Super C Ferulic serum is concentrated and powerful, packing a brightening punch in a single use. At 30% vitamin C, it’s surprisingly lightweight and dry-to-the-touch, making it ideal to apply before make-up or heading out the door.
Lixirskin Vitamin C Paste
Illuminating and moisturising, I love using this vitamin C paste (and it really is a paste) to visibly brighten my skin without exacerbating any sensitivity issues. I like to warm it up in my fingertips and smooth it evenly into my skin.
PSA Skin Light Up Vitamin C and E Flash Brightening Mask
The only vitamin C mask in this edit, PSA Skin has created a plumping, brightening mask, packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to nourish while vitamin C brightens and tones. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, it’s speedy enough to be used in the morning – you only need five minutes.
Shop PSA Skin Light Up Vitamin C and E Flash Brightening Mask at Lookfantastic, £31
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum
Finally, the vitamin C serum loved by celebrities and celebrity aestheticians. Suitable for dry, sensitive and normal skin types, it helps to reinforce the skin against environmental stress and damage, as well as improve the signs of photo-damage (anything caused by the sun).
Shop SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum at Lookfantastic, £140
Main image: Stylist