Lightweight but effective, whipped skincare formulas are as satisfying to use as you’d expect – here are the best ones to add to your routine pronto.
When it comes to skincare textures, anything goes these days – and there really is something for everybody, no matter what your personal preference or skin type. From rich, luxurious balms that are perfect for deeply hydrating skin and treating conditions such as eczema, to lightweight gel formulas that are ideal for using in the warmer months. They’re also a good choice for those with oily skin, thanks to the fact they’re water-based so will nourish skin without causing breakouts.
However, there’s one type that’s grown increasingly more popular in the past few months and that’s whipped formulas. As satisfying as they sound, whipped products are – as you’d probably expect – incredibly light and airy, yet they still pack a punch. We love that they’re a dream to apply and that most skin types can benefit from using them, mostly because they offer deep moisturisation and nourishment without feeling too heavy, greasy or oily. They also won’t clog pores or weigh skin down.
It’s not just face moisturisers that have been whipped up, either. There’s a whole host of products, from cleansers to body lotions, so we’ve rounded up our ultimate favourites that deserve to take up precious space in your bathroom cabinet.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Known for its skin-quenching formula and luxurious texture, Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Cream really packs a punch with its blend of soothing ceramides and nourishing oils, which include marula and kalahari melon seed. Plus, the airtight packaging (we love a press-to-release mechanism) means the ingredients will stay super fresh and effective for as long as you’re using it.
Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream
Loaded with superfoods including kale, spinach and green tea, not only does Youth To The People’s Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream help fight off free radicals (it’s packed with antioxidant ingredients), but it also works to hydrate skin, leaving your complexion plumped and moisturised.
Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser
Another superfood-packed product to add to your list, Farmacy’s foaming cleanser harnesses the power of green clay – excellent for removing product build-up and controlling oil production – alongside papaya enzyme, a gentle exfoliant that sloughs away dead skin and ensures extra glow.
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
It’s safe to say that you’ll always find people raving Fenty’s skincare range on TikTok, and its Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is no exception. Long-lasting hydration is easy to achieve with this moisturising blend of seriously nourishing tropical oils and kind-to-skin butters.
Wishful Skin Honey Whip Peptide Moisturizer
Developed for skin in desperate need of hydration, Wishful Skin Honey Whip Peptide Moisturiser is bursting with manuka honey, cica and peptides which work in tandem to lift, repair and plump skin in one fell swoop.
Bondi Sands Daydream Whipped Moisturiser
Believe us when we tell you that a little goes a long way with this stuff: the quick-to-absorb formula, which is enriched with sunflower seed oil, desert lime extract and rosehip oil, promises 72 hours of hydration to nourish and rejuvenate skin almost instantly.
Löwengrip Instant Glow Whipped Cream
If you’re on the hunt for an instant glow-giver, look no further Löwengrip’s Instant Glow Whipped Cream. Not only does it add a natural-looking radiance, but it’s packed with noteworthy skincare ingredients, including vitamin C to brighten, niacinamide to strengthen the barrier and hyaluronic acid for added moisture.
Sanctuary Spa Signature Natural Oils Whipped Soufflé Body Cream
Iconic brand Sanctuary Spa might have had a packaging glow-up, but its formulas have remained just as good as they always were. As well as being vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, the brand’s Whipped Soufflé Body Cream is a non-greasy formula that melts into the skin for intense moisture complete with the signature scent of jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla.
Soap & Glory Cloud of Dreams Whipped Night Cream
Packed with skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ceramides and coconut oil, Soap & Glory’s Cloud of Dreams Whipped Night Cream is just what your skin needs for a night of heavenly hydration. Apply it right before bedtime for the best night’s sleep of your life (probably).
Images: courtesy of brands