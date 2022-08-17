When it comes to skincare textures, anything goes these days – and there really is something for everybody, no matter what your personal preference or skin type . From rich, luxurious balms that are perfect for deeply hydrating skin and treating conditions such as eczema , to lightweight gel formulas that are ideal for using in the warmer months. They’re also a good choice for those with oily skin , thanks to the fact they’re water-based so will nourish skin without causing breakouts .

However, there’s one type that’s grown increasingly more popular in the past few months and that’s whipped formulas. As satisfying as they sound, whipped products are – as you’d probably expect – incredibly light and airy, yet they still pack a punch. We love that they’re a dream to apply and that most skin types can benefit from using them, mostly because they offer deep moisturisation and nourishment without feeling too heavy, greasy or oily. They also won’t clog pores or weigh skin down.

It’s not just face moisturisers that have been whipped up, either. There’s a whole host of products, from cleansers to body lotions, so we’ve rounded up our ultimate favourites that deserve to take up precious space in your bathroom cabinet.