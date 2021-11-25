“One of the functions of the skin is to provide a barrier against water loss and to help the skin stay hydrated. Anything that disrupts the skin’s delicate barrier can cause increased water loss, which we in the business refer to as TEWL ‘Transepidermal Water Loss,’” writes Ayodele in chapter 4, The Uniqueness of Black Skin.

“A significant number of studies have shown that whilst Black skin has on average a higher sebum content and a more compact stratum corneum than white skin, it also has lower ceramide levels, so it is prone to increased water loss. This contributes to increased dryness of the skin and the increased likelihood of Black skin experiencing dry, flaky and ashy skin conditions.”

However, dry skin isn’t just dry skin. It’s either lacking in water or oil or both. Ayodele explains more.

Water dryness

“Anybody can be water dry. It just means you’re not holding enough hydration in the upper layers of the skin, which will also mean you’re not exfoliating properly. You can have oily skin but still be water dry – that’s when you hear about dehydration.

How to address water dryness:

“With water dry skin you need to put water back into the skin. You could use a hyaluronic acid but make sure to put something else on top to seal the deal. You could also use a spritz – which you would apply after you cleanse to lock some moisture into the skin.

“Also, look for products that have aqua in them, it should be one of the top three ingredients in your moisturiser. You could also look at applying a light facial oil to lock in the moisture and stop water escaping – something that happens more in the winter.”

Oil dryness

“Oil dry is when you lack enough (or any) of the amount of sebum you need to keep skin naturally lubricated and hydrated. This is what true dry skin is. You tend to find that people have smaller pores and skin tends to be dry and flaky, as well.

How to address oil dryness:

“If you’re oil dry, look at essential fatty acids (for example, omegas) and make sure that your skincare is not overly stripping to the skin. If your skin only has a tiny amount of oil in it, stripping products could mean you lose the small amount of oil that you do have.”