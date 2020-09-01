Blackheads are something that we all deal with and something we’ve probably all googled how to get rid of. But finding the best treatment for blackheads and other types of acne can be tricky. From trending charcoal face masks to bizarre ‘internet-approved’ skincare hacks, it seems like we’ll try anything to keep blackheads at bay. But the best way to treat blackheads? First you need to figure out what they are. We’ve spoken to dermatologist and founder of Murad Skincare Dr Howard Murad to discover how to tackle blackheads once and for all…

What are blackheads?

Blackheads appear when an open pore gets blocked with oil, sebum and dead skin cells – much like any other blemish. Unlike whiteheads that create a pustule on top of the pore, trapping oil and sebum inside, blackheads are pores that remain open. This means the oil, dirt and bacteria is exposed to oxygen. This exposure turns the contents of the blocked pore a black, grey or dark brown colour, resulting in (you guessed it) a blackhead.

Who suffers from blackheads?

Blackheads affect everyone from time to time – no matter how robust your skincare routine is. However, pore size is determined by genetics, so you might actually be pre-disposed to blackheads forming. If you have larger pores, sebum and oil can infiltrate and get trapped easier than someone with smaller pores, meaning blackheads might be a more recurrent issue for you. But if blackheads are bugging you, you’re not alone. Google searches for blackhead removal have increased 5000% since January 2020 showing the demand for at-home treatments and methods of treating blackheads has boomed since lockdown.

How to get rid of blackheads

While you can extract blackheads at home yourself, it’s not advised. Trying to remove a blackhead yourself can lead to more issues – pushing the contents of the pore deeper into the skin resulting in infection, recurrence and scarring. “The best way to clear blackheads is to unclog them through a deep cleanse and a purifying mask,” says Dr Howard Murad. “A great ingredient to look for in a mask is sulphur which treats and prevents existing blackheads, plus kaolin and bentonite clays which absorb excess oils and draw out pore-clogging debris”. Exfoliating at least once a week will also help to remove dead skin cells and improve skin’s clarity. Exfoliators like glycolic and salicylic acids help keep pores clear and remove imperfections, while smoothing the surface. “If you prefer a gentler skin polish, look for polished natural jojoba which gently glides across skin without causing irritation,” recommends Murad. “Cinnamon and witch hazel are great ingredients to help tighten pores and control shine, while retinol is another great way to stimulate cell turnover and help boost collagen production while combatting the problem of blocked pores.”

Regular exfoliation is key, but if you’re prone to blackheads it’s also important to look for products that are non-comedogenic – meaning they won’t clog pores in the first place. Always remove any make up before going to bed and give your skin a thorough double cleanse as any residue, trapped oil and debris will contribute to blocked pores. “New advancements in skincare can also help control the communication of bad bacteria that contributes to blocked pores and blackheads”, reveals Murad. “Therefore using a hydrating product that helps to balance the microbiome and stops the proliferation of bad bacteria will certainly help to strengthen the moisture barrier and prevent future breakouts too”. Look for products with prebiotics that help to encourage a healthy balance of good bacteria.

