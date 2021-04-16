After disappearing from the market, spa-powered skincare brand Bliss is making a comeback to the UK. Here’s what you need to know.
After the past year, you may rely on your skincare routine to bring a sense of wellness and self-care into your day. And now, one brand has re-emerged to help bring spa-powered products directly into your home.
Bliss has finally returned to the UK and will be available at Boots. The cult US skincare brand was widely available in the UK until it suddenly disappeared from retailers a few years ago, making it tricky for customers to get their hands on fan-favourites like the Triple Oxygen Foaming Mask and Fabulips Lip Scrub.
Founded in 1996, Bliss was created with the intention of bringing the, well, bliss of a spa into your home. As well as focusing on overall wellbeing, its skincare formulas consider different skin needs. It has banned over 1,300 ingredients from its formulas, including parabens and SLS. Plus, it’s 100% cruelty-free and PETA-certified and 90% of its products are vegan (they’re hoping to make this 100% vegan in 2021).
Considering ‘ingredient-led skincare’ was one of the most talked about topics during Boots’ Beauty virtual customer consultations last year, it seems like the perfect time for the brand to make a comeback. Here, we list the products worth trying.
You may also like
Popular US beauty brands that are available in the UK
Best Bliss products worth trying
Bliss Clear Genius Claryfying Gel Cleanser
Formulated with salicylic acid, this cleanser shifts dirt and excess oil while also leaving skin smoother.
Shop Bliss Clear Genius Claryfying Gel Cleanser at Boots, £9.99
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Face Serum
This spa-grade serum contains a non-irritating form of vitamin C to boost skin’s radiance and defend it against free radical damage.
Shop Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Face Serum at Boots, £19.99
Bliss Drench & Quench For Dry Skin
Perfect for those with dry or sensitised skin, this moisturiser contains four types of hyaluronic acid. It transforms into a water upon contact with the skin to deliver deep hydration and help repair the skin’s moisture barrier.
Bliss Glow & Hydrate Day Hyaluronic Serum
Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and niacinamide team up to protect skin against environmental stressors and leave your complexion hydrated.
Shop Bliss Glow & Hydrate Day Hyaluronic Serum at Boots, £19.99
Bliss Micro Magic Microdermabrasion Scrub
Inspired by microdermabrasion treatments, this scrub exfoliates skin with fine volcanic pumice but added aloe keeps skin soothed.
Shop Bliss Micro Magic Microdermabrasion Scrub at Boots, £9.99
Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening Face Mask
An airy, whipped mask formulated with marshmallow root extract to brighten and refresh your complexion.
Shop Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening Face Mask at Boots, £14.99
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Moisturiser
This bright orange pot combines the skin-plumping benefits of collagen with brightening vitamin C for softer, dewy skin.
Shop Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Moisturiser at Boots, £19.99
Bliss Make Up Melt Jelly Cleanser
Gentle yet effective, this cleanser has a unique milky jelly formula that removes dirt, grim and make-up without irritating skin.
Main image: Bliss