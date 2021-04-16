Cult US skincare brand Bliss is finally available in the UK. Here are the products worth trying

After disappearing from the market, spa-powered skincare brand Bliss is making a comeback to the UK. Here’s what you need to know.

After the past year, you may rely on your skincare routine to bring a sense of wellness and self-care into your day. And now, one brand has re-emerged to help bring spa-powered products directly into your home.

Bliss has finally returned to the UK and will be available at Boots. The cult US skincare brand was widely available in the UK until it suddenly disappeared from retailers a few years ago, making it tricky for customers to get their hands on fan-favourites like the Triple Oxygen Foaming Mask and Fabulips Lip Scrub.

Founded in 1996, Bliss was created with the intention of bringing the, well, bliss of a spa into your home. As well as focusing on overall wellbeing, its skincare formulas consider different skin needs. It has banned over 1,300 ingredients from its formulas, including parabens and SLS. Plus, it’s 100% cruelty-free and PETA-certified and 90% of its products are vegan (they’re hoping to make this 100% vegan in 2021).

Considering ‘ingredient-led skincare’ was one of the most talked about topics during Boots’ Beauty virtual customer consultations last year, it seems like the perfect time for the brand to make a comeback. Here, we list the products worth trying.

Best Bliss products worth trying

