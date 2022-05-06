In most industries, it’s unusual for something totally new to come along – especially when many things are cyclical. Take slugging, for example. As a practice, it’s been around for years in many more communities than the skincare bubble on TikTok. Protein hair treatments have been a staple in Black haircare for aeons. Much of what we hail as revolutionary is a variation of what’s gone before. That is, until Kim Jensen, CEO and brand founder of Bloomeffects, moved from New York to the Netherlands and discovered the power of tulips.

A somewhat slept-on ingredient in skincare, Bloomeffects celebrates the power of the tulip: “The a-ha moment for me was when I learned that tulips continue to grow after they’re cut,” explains Jensen. “With most plants – like when you cut the leaf off a tree or a rose from a bush – it dies and withers. A tulip can continue to grow up to three inches over the course of the next seven days. That regeneration is what made me think that I needed to look into the compounds within a tulip that could be good for the skin.

“We were the first to identify two specific compounds within the tulip, as well as the fact that they’re rich in fatty acids and organic acids. “Fatty acids are important for the lipid structure in the skin – they’re like the mortar of the skin. If the cells are like bricks, they’re what holds the skin together. They’re important to build strength and reinforce the skin barrier, as well as balance out the microbiome.”

One of the most heart-warming parts of Bloomeffects is the origin story. Jensen met her future husband and fourth-generation tulip farmer Hein van Haaster on a Spanish vacation, eventually moving to join him in the Netherlands on his award-winning tulip farm. Surrounded by the growth-factor filled flower, Jensen began the development of Bloomeffects – creating what is now an award-winning skincare and cosmetic line. Crucially, written-in-the-stars origin stories don’t detract from the efficacy of the products. A range beloved by people looking for effective solutions to dry, sensitive, combination or oily skin, Bloomeffects launches in the UK today. Here are the five buys I would add to cart first.

