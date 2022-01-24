Hands up if you experimented with something during one of the various national lockdowns? Whether it was sourdough recipes, homemade ceramics, crocheting, cross-stitching, or learning to code, the pandemic brought out the hobbyist in all of us.

If, like me, your adventurous nature led you to the bathroom cabinet and skincare section of various websites, I’m guessing you may have gone overboard, too? I applied hair masks, cut my cuticles, experimented with retinol, and used facial tools like they were going out of fashion. Skincare was my hobby and, without any social plans, I could go to town.