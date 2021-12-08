“People seem to think cactus, which is originally native to Mexico, is a hidden little secret hydrating and soothing ingredient, when in fact we have been using it for over 500 years,” says Dr Uliana Gout, founder of London Aesthetic Medicine Clinic and Practitioner of the Year 2021.

“The cacti family have an amazing ability to retain water – they are filled with antioxidants, amino acids, essential fatty acids, vitamin E and vitamin K, and therefore have anti-inflammatory, anti-redness and soothing properties.”