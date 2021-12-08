Cactus Skincare
Cactus extract soothes, calms and heals redness: here are 9 products we love

Chances are you’ve been using it without even realising. 

If you thought banana extract was a surprising addition to the world of skincare ingredients, prepare for another: cactus extract. Frequently listed in beauty and skincare ingredient lists, cactus extract is celebrated for its hydrating, anti-inflammatory properties. Here’s what you need to know about the hydration hero. 

What are the benefits of using cactus and cactus extracts in skincare?

“People seem to think cactus, which is originally native to Mexico, is a hidden little secret hydrating and soothing ingredient, when in fact we have been using it for over 500 years,” says Dr Uliana Gout, founder of London Aesthetic Medicine Clinic and Practitioner of the Year 2021. 

“The cacti family have an amazing ability to retain water – they are filled with antioxidants, amino acids, essential fatty acids, vitamin E and vitamin K, and therefore have anti-inflammatory, anti-redness and soothing properties.”

Is the cactus ingredient used in skincare the same as the one on our windowsills?

“In a sense, yes, it’s the same – however beauty products use extracts from the cactus, so there’s no chance of finding any spikes in your skincare!” explains Charlotte Ferguson, founder of Disciple Skincare.

“Interestingly, the prickly pear cactus, which comes from the United States and Mexico, is the most commonly eaten cactus. This is because of its shape and formation of flat, paddle-like branches, which make it easy to eat as long as the cactus has been properly de-prickled.”

Is the amount of cactus in skincare products enough to make a noticeable difference to your skin?

“With any change to a skincare routine, you have to wait four to six weeks to observe changes. However, my experience shows that a notable difference in hydration will be seen by most in a month or so – just be careful you don’t layer too much oil and occlusives in the colder winter months as this can create congestion and outbreaks. Hydration is a state of perfect balance, so don’t overdo it!” says Dr Gout. 

“Also, check what additional ingredients are coupled in the formulation: If you have sensitive or redness-prone skin stay away from perfumed products as they will aggravate the skin and subdue the calming effect of the cactus ingredients.”

  • Disciple Skincare Night Shift Cleanser & Cloth

    Cactus Skincare

    Designed to “sort out” stressed-out skin, founder Charlotte Ferguson created this pore cleansing oil to exfoliate and brighten while helping skin maintain moisture throughout. 

    “Specifically, Disciple Skincare utilises prickly pear cactus to formulate our night shift cleanser, as it’s especially good for trans-epidermal water loss,” explains Ferguson. 

    Not heard of TEWL? It refers to the process of moisture being lost from the skin and can be exacerbated with cold weather and increased central heating.

