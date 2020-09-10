You may also like Best skincare routine for rosacea: products that soothe irritated skin and control flare-ups

What is calendula? “Calendula is a type of plant and its flower is used for medicinal purposes. It can be found in cream form or as an oil.” What are the skin benefits of calendula? “Calendula is an alternative option for treating skin irritation and inflammation. It has been shown to promote skin and wound healing by promoting tissue growth in wounds.” What types of irritation can calendula treat? “It is used as an alternative treatment. There is early research reporting benefit for certain conditions like nappy rash, eczema, wound healing in ulcers and surgical wounds and as an antiseptic.”

Can calendula irritate skin? “Irritancy has been reported from using calendula tincture/oil. Some people can be allergic to calendula therefore it is best to patch test an area on your forearm first for five days before applying it in large areas. Avoid calendula if you’re allergic to plants in the Asteraceae/Compositae family.” Is calendula good for eczema? “Although it has been reported that calendula cream is effective in helping eczema, research is still lacking on the use of calendula for eczema. Therefore, it would not be one of the first treatments to be recommended by a dermatologist.” Best calendula products for skin, picked by the Stylist beauty team

