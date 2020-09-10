Skin feeling irritated? Incorporating calendula into your skincare routine may help to soothe your complexion.
Whether you have a sensitive skin type or you’ve managed to irritate your skin with excessive use of acids (we’ve been there), the key to a calm and soothed complexion could lie within a specific flower: the calendula.
Calendula is cropping up in numerous skincare formulas, hailed as the healing answer to a range of issues, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Here, Dr Shaaira Nasir, consultant dermatologist at sk:n, runs through everything you need to know about the nourishing ingredient, from the skincare benefits to whether it actually helps eczema.
What is calendula?
“Calendula is a type of plant and its flower is used for medicinal purposes. It can be found in cream form or as an oil.”
What are the skin benefits of calendula?
“Calendula is an alternative option for treating skin irritation and inflammation. It has been shown to promote skin and wound healing by promoting tissue growth in wounds.”
What types of irritation can calendula treat?
“It is used as an alternative treatment. There is early research reporting benefit for certain conditions like nappy rash, eczema, wound healing in ulcers and surgical wounds and as an antiseptic.”
Can calendula irritate skin?
“Irritancy has been reported from using calendula tincture/oil. Some people can be allergic to calendula therefore it is best to patch test an area on your forearm first for five days before applying it in large areas. Avoid calendula if you’re allergic to plants in the Asteraceae/Compositae family.”
Is calendula good for eczema?
“Although it has been reported that calendula cream is effective in helping eczema, research is still lacking on the use of calendula for eczema. Therefore, it would not be one of the first treatments to be recommended by a dermatologist.”
Best calendula products for skin, picked by the Stylist beauty team
Best calendula cleanser: Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser
Developed for all skins, even those with sensitive complexions, this cleanser also shields skin against environmental aggressors and leaves it feeling clean, but not stripped.
Best calendula toner: Kiehl's Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner
Only of many iconic products in Kiehl’s popular calendula range, this toner removes excess dirt while keeping your complexion soothed and balanced.
Best calendula oil: Typology Macerated Oil Calendula
This macerated calendula oil can be used to soothe sunburns, irritating and itching. It’s also infused with sunflower oil to deliver nourishing and healing properties to skin.
Typology Macerated Oil Calendula, £14.80
Best calendula balm: Odylique Calendula Balm
A handy multitasking product to keep in your beauty stash, this balm repairs dry, cracked and chapped skin, from your lips and elbows to your heels and cuticles.
Best calendula face mist: Jurlique Calendula Redness Rescue Calming Mist
You may have heard of Jurlique’s cult Rosewater face mist, but what about the calendula option? This alcohol-free spray calms and hydrates even the most sensitive skin.
Best calendula body lotion: Green People Quinoa & Calendula Hand & Body Lotion
Packed with quinoa, calendula and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, this lotion locks in moisture while leaving behind an uplifting citrus scent on your skin.
Best calendula serum: Trilogy Very Gentle Calming Serum
Fragrance and essential-oil free, Trilogy’s Very Gentle Calming Serum was formulated to soothe weakened skin barriers while working to calm irritated skin.
