Cleansing is by far the most important step of your routine.

If you are consistently “cleansing” with wipes (aka moving the dirt around your face) and then applying a really expensive serum or moisturiser on top, you are wasting your money. And your time.

“Double cleansing” may be something that you are doing already in the evenings, this is just what I call it.

Essentially, if you are using more than one product to remove your makeup in the evenings, you are double-cleansing.

For example, if you remove your eye makeup with micellar water or eye makeup remover before you cleanse, that is your first cleanse. You follow with a proper cleanser to remove everything else. That was your second cleanse.