In an exclusive extract from her new book, Skincare: The New Edit, Caroline Hirons breaks down how to properly cleanse your skin and why it’s important.
Caroline Hirons – the straight-talking beauty and skincare expert renowned for her honesty and “no fluff” approach – has today released a new book, Skincare: The New Edit. Written to keep her über-loyal followers and readers up to date with the changes, developments and advances happening in the skincare industry, Hirons has also added new elements addressing life stages (puberty, pregnancy and menopause), as well as advice for those with chronic conditions and long-term illness.
In this extract, Hirons condenses her decades of knowledge into actionable advice on how to cleanse properly. In typical Hirons fashion, it’s simple to understand, easy to incorporate into your daily skincare routine and doesn’t beat around the bush. We love to see it.
What you need: Cleansing
Cleansing is by far the most important step of your routine.
If you are consistently “cleansing” with wipes (aka moving the dirt around your face) and then applying a really expensive serum or moisturiser on top, you are wasting your money. And your time.
“Double cleansing” may be something that you are doing already in the evenings, this is just what I call it.
Essentially, if you are using more than one product to remove your makeup in the evenings, you are double-cleansing.
For example, if you remove your eye makeup with micellar water or eye makeup remover before you cleanse, that is your first cleanse. You follow with a proper cleanser to remove everything else. That was your second cleanse.
NOTE: micellar water is not your second cleanse. Stop that nonsense. Let’s be clear on something – there is no double cleansing in the mornings. Wake up, cleanse once, you’re good to go. You have no makeup or SPF to remove. Crack on.
There is a trend for 60-second cleansing, meaning you apply all your cleanser, massage it around for 60 seconds, and remove. And you only do this once. That’s fine if you want to do it in the mornings, but for the evening? I’m not a fan. If you are wearing makeup and SPF it is far less irritating to the skin to do two quicker cleanses than one long one. Loosen and remove the topical makeup/SPF with your first cleanse and clean your skin with the second one.
First cleanse:
- Eye-makeup removers
- Micellar waters
- Greasy balms – not necessarily expensive ones, just ones that do a great job of removing makeup
- Cleansing creams – preferably thicker ones with a good oil content
- Oils – oils are great for removing makeup, but you don’t have to pick a really expensive one for the first cleanse
Second cleanse:
This is where you use your most expensive cleansing product. This one is your skin cleanser more than your makeup remover. Its job is to make sure your skin is clean, balanced and comfortable and ready for everything else that you are applying afterwards. It’s time to use your good stuff.
The best products for second cleanse are:
- Cleansing balms: good ones. Gorgeous, plant-based, greasy ones. Greasy in the best way.
- Cleansing milks
- Cleansing gels (without SLS)
- Cleansing creams
- Cleansing clays
- Cleansing oils: oils and balms are easily my favourite choice for skin cleansing. They are brilliant for ensuring that everything is off and don’t disturb the acid mantle in an aggressive manner.
That is really all there is to it. The important part is to remember to cleanse properly every single day without fail.
