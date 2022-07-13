Caroline Hirons has a fair few accolades to her name – she’s a bestselling author, award-winning skincare and beauty expert, and now, an app founder. Skin Rocks, a free app designed to demystify your skincare routine, is now available to download everywhere.

What began as a thought in the shower has been developed into an app housing tens of thousands of product suggestions, clear and succinct explanations about the role different ingredients play and how to get the most out of your personal routine.

As with all things Hirons, it had to be simple to use and accessible to all, something she shared with Stylist earlier this month when we interviewed her about the launch. Read on to hear about what she had to say and what to expect from Hirons’ new app, Skin Rocks.