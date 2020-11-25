When Caroline Hirons first set up her beauty blog, all she wanted to do was help people with their skin. From there, a loyal fan base grew which also led to the beauty expert (who is also a qualified aesthetician) to writing and releasing her own book: Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide, £8.

One major reason behind the success of Hirons’ blog and book comes down to her honest and straight-talking advice. In fact, the decision to write a book came stemmed from demand by readers.

“I would tell them it’s all on the blog but they said didn’t want to have to go into their phone or computer if [they] want to read it – instead they want it on their dressing table,” Hirons tells Stylist.co.uk. “So it was really just to help people with their skin. I’m very good at ignoring things, especially things that a corporation or a publisher wants. But if my readers tell me they want something, then I listen.”