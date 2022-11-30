What are ceramides?

Let’s start with the basics. “Ceramides are naturally occurring lipids (long-chain fatty acids) found within the skin,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. “They make up around 50% of your skin’s composition and are effectively the mortar between your skin cells.”

This skin barrier is the first line of defence against external aggressors and if it becomes weakened, it can result in dryness, irritation and itchiness. “Ceramides are important in protecting your skin from environmental aggressors (think free radicals, pollution) and for helping to prevent trans-epidermal water loss – the result of which is a healthy and well-functioning skin barrier.”

Can all skin types benefit from using ceramides?

In short, yes. Whether you have dry, sensitive, acne-prone or oily skin – we all have naturally occurring ceramides in our skin. Plus, much like collagen and elastin, our ceramide levels start to decrease as we get older, resulting in a weakened skin barrier.

Not only that but harsh, foaming cleansers can also strip our skin of ceramides, resulting in gaps appearing in between our skin cells which water can escape from (this is trans-epidermal water loss). Using a cleanser with added ceramides will ensure that your skin barrier is replenished and kept strong and healthy.

If you’ve gone overboard on skincare acids or retinol, ceramides are also great at rebuilding your skin barrier and soothing areas of irritation.

Why are ceramides especially important in winter?

“The colder weather, wind and rain can cause skin to become drier in the winter months, causing it to feel rough, scaly and irritated,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite. “Central heating also dries out and dehydrates the skin. During the winter months, our skin is under constant attack from the harsh outdoor elements as well as central heating, leaving our skin dehydrated.”