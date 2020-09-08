Utter the word “ CeraVe ” to any skincare fanatic and you’re bound to see their eyes light up. Already a cult brand in the US before it reached UK shores two years ago , CeraVe is heralded for its affordable yet highly effective formulas . It’s praised and frequently recommended by dermatologists, too.

Now, a new product is on the horizon and we have no doubt it’ll catapult to hall of fame status, too. Introducing, CeraVe’s Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, £12.50.

We know what you’re thinking. In the past, foaming cleansers have typically been associated with drying formulas that strip the moisture from your skin – but this one is different.

“Foaming cleansers were developed to remove oil, dirt and debris effectively and while they worked well for oilier skin types, they were not as well tolerated for sensitive or normal skin types as they did not replenish the essential moisturising factors they stripped away,” explains dermatologist Dr Michelle Henry. “They typically used SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) as a surfactant which while very effective at removing dirt can be extremely harsh and drying.”

Like the other CeraVe products we’ve come to know and love, this cleanser contains ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier. It’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid to maintain hydration and gentle amino-acid-based surfactants to create a delicate foam that doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped.

So far, so good. But what happened when we put it into action? Here are the Stylist beauty team’s thoughts…

Shannon Peter, beauty director:

“When it comes to cleansers, hydrating and foaming are usually two words that are never seen together. Or, when they are, it’s usually a false promise that either delivers limp, lacklustre foam or uncomfortably dry skin. Not this one. The froth is satisfyingly substantial, but there is none - I repeat, none - of that uncomfortable tight, squeaky feeling.”