Utter the word “CeraVe” to any skincare fanatic and you’re bound to see their eyes light up. Already a cult brand in the US before it reached UK shores two years ago, CeraVe is heralded for its affordable yet highly effective formulas. It’s praised and frequently recommended by dermatologists, too.
It’s no surprise then that the brand has multiple cult products, from its Hydrating Cleanser, £9.50, and SA Smoothing Cleanser, £12, to its Facial Moisturing Lotion, £13, and Reparative Eye Cream, £12.
Now, a new product is on the horizon and we have no doubt it’ll catapult to hall of fame status, too. Introducing, CeraVe’s Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, £12.50.
We know what you’re thinking. In the past, foaming cleansers have typically been associated with drying formulas that strip the moisture from your skin – but this one is different.
“Foaming cleansers were developed to remove oil, dirt and debris effectively and while they worked well for oilier skin types, they were not as well tolerated for sensitive or normal skin types as they did not replenish the essential moisturising factors they stripped away,” explains dermatologist Dr Michelle Henry. “They typically used SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) as a surfactant which while very effective at removing dirt can be extremely harsh and drying.”
Like the other CeraVe products we’ve come to know and love, this cleanser contains ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier. It’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid to maintain hydration and gentle amino-acid-based surfactants to create a delicate foam that doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped.
So far, so good. But what happened when we put it into action? Here are the Stylist beauty team’s thoughts…
Shannon Peter, beauty director:
“When it comes to cleansers, hydrating and foaming are usually two words that are never seen together. Or, when they are, it’s usually a false promise that either delivers limp, lacklustre foam or uncomfortably dry skin. Not this one. The froth is satisfyingly substantial, but there is none - I repeat, none - of that uncomfortable tight, squeaky feeling.”
Lucy Partington, beauty editor:
“I am such a huge fan of CeraVe cleansers – the original hydrating one is my go-to if my skin’s feeling a bit out of whack, and the SA Skin Renewing one is my number one favourite – so I was excited when I heard about this new cream-to-foam formula. I’d be lying if I wasn’t a little bit dubious, though, because every dermatologist I speak to says to avoid foaming cleansers unless you have super oily skin and right now, mine is more on the dehydrated side but I used it anyway – and I loved it. Unlike traditional foaming cleansers, CeraVe’s doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry or tight, instead the creamy, hydrating aspect felt really luxe, and the satisfying foaming element made me believe it was working a bit harder than the original hydrating cleanser. Afterwards, my skin feels cleansed and refreshed, and I especially love that it doubles up as a make-up remover so if I’m in a rush I don’t have to worry about doing a proper double cleanse.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer:
“I’ve never liked foaming cleansers. Just the thought of them alone would make my cheeks and forehead feeling tighter and so, I avoided them in favour of balm and gel-like formulas that I could really massage around my face. To give this cleanser a proper test, I used it on a full face of make-up. I took a few pumps in the palm of my hand and massaged it onto wet skin. The formula foamed up beneath my fingertips but it was more of a gentle mousse-like texture, not a bubbly one. I rinsed my face and wiped it clean with a muslin cloth. Upon inspection, not only had it done a good job of removing every scrap of make-up, it also left my skin feeling incredibly smooth. CeraVe claims the Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser can be used in place of a double cleanse but I won’t lie, I missed the slip of a good balm-to-oil cleanser as my first step. However, I will definitely be using this CeraVe option as a follow up second cleanse going forward so I can finish with its skin-softening formula.”
