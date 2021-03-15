When it comes to skincare, we all have different needs. However, one thing we can all agree on is a desire for healthy, hydrated skin. It’s no wonder then, that hyaluronic acid has been one of skincare’s buzziest ingredients for the last few years – and there are no signs of it dimming into the background. According to L’Oreal, Google search terms for ‘hyaluronic acid’ are currently 50% higher than this time last year. But why is it so popular? Hyaluronic acid has the ability to hold 1,000 times its own weight in moisture. The naturally occurring substance sits on the skin’s surface and draws water into skin to keep it hydrated. Additionally, it assists the skin’s barrier to ensure it’s healthy and functioning properly.

Nowadays, I fall into the latter, thanks to central heating and being particularly rubbish with my water intake. And with Google search trends revealing that searches in “hydrating skincare” is up 86% compared to this time last year and “dehydrated skin” gathers 2,900 searches a month, it’s fair to say, this launch couldn’t have come at a better time. Upon first use, I was pleasantly surprised by the formula. I massaged a couple of pumps of the gel-cream formula onto my face and noticed it felt quite cooling, which helped to soothe my irritated skin.

Some hyaluronic acids I’ve used in the past have often made my skin feel slightly tacky – but not this. The gel-cream sinks into my skin immediately and feels really lightweight. So much so, I feel comfortable going in with a moisturiser on top on particularly drying days. After use, my skin feels hydrated – something I’ve noticed especially on my cheeks, which tend to get flaky – and that tight, uncomfortable feeling from dehydration is long gone. It’s fair to say I’m won over. Now we can only hope CeraVe brings more of its US-only products across the pond – Healing Ointment and Resurfacing Retinol Serum, here’s looking at you.

CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum CeraVe has launched its Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum in the UK. Shop CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum at Superdrug, £16.99 buy now

