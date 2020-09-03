Well, that’s exactly what’s about to happen, because according to a viral TikTok video, letting your mask dry properly is a big no no. And to be honest, it’s a theory that does actually make some sense. According to the video, you shouldn’t let clay masks dry the whole way through because it can end up drying skin out – which, apparently, is the reason that steamers are used in some professional facials. That way, the mask is being used for its intended purpose – to draw out impurities from the skin, but not the water.

This isn’t an ill-thought-out theory, either – skincare experts agree. “Clay masks are popular because clay is very effective at extracting excess oil or sebum from the skin, as well as any surface toxins or impurities bound up in the water of the skin barrier,” Dr Toni Phillips, group clinical director at DestinationSkin, tells Stylist.

“However, if they’re left on for too long, the clay may absorb water from the skin barrier, which, crucially, affects hydration levels in the skin. In the short term, this directly affects the skin’s plumpness and glow. In the long term it can lead to premature skin ageing,” she says.