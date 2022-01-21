9 best cleansers for blemish-prone skin, including Kate Somerville’s brand new launch
Effective formulas that cleanse without stripping the skin.
Finding a brilliant cleanser for blemish-prone skin can be a difficult task. There’s the need to choose a product that effectively treats your skin, removing dirt, debris, and pore-clogging make-up, but you also need something that doesn’t interfere with your skin barrier or strip away essential oils, either. Like I said, not easy.
Fortunately, there are brands who dig into the science, launching products that work efficiently and effectively. Here are the nine we rate best. Enjoy.
Kate Somerville Eradikate Clarifying Blemish Gel Cleanser
A brand new launch from cult skincare brand Kate Somerville, the Eradikate Clarifying Blemish Gel Cleanser is designed to effectively cleanse the skin without stripping away moisture, interfering with the skin barrier, or harming your microbiome. Tick, tick, triple tick.
Shop Kate Somerville Eradikate Clarifying Blemish Gel Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £38
Murad Blemish Control Clarifying Cream Cleanser
One of the most efficacious brands on the market, Murad is known for making things that just work. The Blemish Control Clarifying Cleanser uses two forms of salicylic acid to rid the skin of harmful bacteria and unclog your pores of excess stubborn oil.
Shop Murad Blemish Control Clarifying Cream Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £30
Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser
This cleanser from the iconic French skincare brand Caudalie uses a combination of essential oils (lavender, peppermint, rosemary and lemongrass) to cleanse, soothe, and tone the skin.
Shop Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £16
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser
Just because you’re trying to effectively clean the skin, doesn’t mean you need to strip it of all oil. This cleanser is oil-free and removes dirt, debris, and make-up without the need for any water. Hyaluronic acid and marine algae promote good hydration and improved elasticity – basically, your skin will look and feel better.
Shop Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £30
Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser
Rich in natural antioxidants (leafy greens like spinach and kale) and vitamins, this vegan cleanser can be used twice daily to soothe and cool irritated skin.
Shop Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £31
SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Gel Cleanser
A combination formula, this product cleans away make-up while glycolic and salicylic acid work together to exfoliate the skin, leaving you brighter, with a more even skin tone.
Shop SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Gel Cleanser at Lookfantastic, £40
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Cleansing Gel
A drugstore hero, this cleanser is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. Non-comedogenic, the soothing gel thoroughly cleanses the skin without causing any irritation.
Shop La Roche-Posay Effaclar Cleansing Gel at Lookfantastic, £13.85
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser with Niacinamide
This sub-£10 cleanser transforms from a gel consistency to a weightless foam, cleaning away dirt and daily debris. Enriched with essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it hydrates, protects, and cleans away blemish-causing bacteria.
Shop CeraVe Foaming Cleanser with Niacinamide at Lookfantastic, £9.50
Ren Clean Skincare Clarimatte T-Zone Control Cleansing Gel
Unclog congested pores with this hardworking Ren Clean Skincare cleanser. It also gently exfoliates and smooths to minimise the appearance of pores.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Clarimatte T-Zone Control Cleansing Gel
