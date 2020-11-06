However, a recent survey on cleansing habits, conducted by skincare brand CeraVe and Ipsos, found that we have some misconceptions around this particular skincare step. The study found that 30% of people in the UK believe skin should feel tight after cleansing. This isn’t the case at all.

Rather than tight and sore, Dr Ejikeme says your skin should feel fresh, clean: “The tight feeling may be a sign the skin barrier has been impaired.

“The skin barrier is your body’s first line of defence, maintaining the water balance in the skin and preventing unwanted bacteria and other pathogens from getting into the skin. You can effectively cleanse and support that skin barrier by opting for cleansers which don’t leave the skin feeling stripped.”