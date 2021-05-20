My friend recently returned from a date looking a little traumatised. Everything had gone very well until he saw she had a cold sore and freaked out. Furious at hearing this, but not completely shocked, my mind flashed back four years to the moment my then-boyfriend sent me away from his flat because I had a very obvious cold sore. “You could give me a lifelong disease!” he wailed, which in turn caused me to cry (you’ll be relieved to hear we broke up soon after).

Since then, I have been plagued by cold sore anxiety and admin. Last year, a slight tingle triggered me to cycle around all of Hackney’s pharmacists in the quest for cold sore cream so that it wouldn’t erupt on a date I had planned. And in those miserable, wintry days of the pandemic, I was thankful that I could hide my mouth behind a face mask.